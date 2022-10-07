Breaking the ramp rules

Fashion weeks are synonymous with avant garde looks. Here is a dekko of the most viral and buzziest moments from the fashion capitals at the spring/summer 2023 shows

The condom gloves

Condom gloves worn by models at Botter’s spring/summer 2023 collection showcase at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram)

Highlighting the dangers facing our oceans, aquatic wear brand Botter’s designers Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter brought “water to the runway”. Wearing eye-catching condoms filled with Caribbean blue water as gloves, this racy accessory surely elevated their spring/summer 2023 collection showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

Takes two to tango

Twins models walk down the runway at Gucci’s spring/summer 2023 collection showcase at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram)

At Milan Fashion Week, Gucci’s finale show titled, ‘Twinsburg’, created history on its own as it saw 68 sets of identical twins sharing the runway. The luxury fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele took inspiration from his own upbringing and experiences to explore the spectacular relationship between identity and others. Additionally, it was also a tribute to his mother and her twin sister.

Mud pit set

At Balenciaga’s SS23 show at Paris Fashion Week, models walked down a mud-caked runway (Photo: Balenciaga)

Opened by rapper Kanye West walking in a mud pit, Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga showcased their SS23 collection at Paris Fashion Week with models walking down a mud-caked runway, which was a metaphor for “digging for truth and being down to earth.”

Car presentation

Thom Browne showcased a play on Cinderella with a model walking between a modern-day carriage at Paris Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram)

Showcasing a play on Cinderella, American fashion designer Thom Browne presented a storybook show at Paris Fashion Week which saw model Bella Hadid, actor Gewndoline Christie and others walking down the runway in silk tafetta looks and with props, including a 2022 version of the carriage.

Defying gravity

A model dons the infamous inflatable latex trousers from Harri KS’s graduate collection at London Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram)

Kerala-born menswear designer Harri KS made his London Fashion Week debut by defying gravity with his quirky take on balloon pants. The inflatable latex trousers from his graduate collection at London College of Fashion (UK) has been circulating the internet like wildfire.

Making fashion history with spray-ons

Scientific experts spray paint the minimalist slip dress directly on Bella Hadid’s body (Photo: Instagram)

Bella Hadid in the hardened version of the spray paint which turns into a wearable dress (Photo: Instagram)

Parisian brand Coperni closed its show at Paris Fashion Week with a showcase meant to go down in the fashion week history books. After model Bella Hadid entered wearing nothing but nude underwear, a team of scientific experts sprayed the minimalist slip dress directly on her body. Eventually, the material hardened into a wearable dress. In no time, the showcase went viral on social media.