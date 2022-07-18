Bridal jewellery trends: Different styles of necklaces that will make you go wow

According to style experts, a bride's jewellery is not just about making a fashion statement- it is also a symbol of love and her commitment towards the relationship hence, it is important to choose bridal jewellery that is both beautiful and meaningful. Bridal jewellery without a necklace is surely incomplete since be it choker or mid-length haar or maharani haar, all add an element and grace to the bridal ensemble.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sakshi Goel, CEO of Rent N Flaunt, revealed the bridal jewellery trends amidst the galore of neck pieces that are hitting the bridal market:

1) Polki choker set - At first glance, you might confuse polki with Kundan, but when you look closer, you'd realize that the craftsmanship that goes into polki is a lot different. These are a huge hit this season, and add the right amount of grandeur and ethnic light to the entire bridal look. Team it with the right maharani haar if you are looking for a more traditionally heavy look.

2) Mid-length hair - In case you are looking for a balance in your jewellery, These are saviours. They complement your outfit perfectly. Brides who don't prefer chokers can go for these. It gives a heavy yet minimalistic look to the overall bridal look. Add a dash of hair accessory and hathphool for an overall balanced look.

3) Add a choker set - If you are a bride who wants to adopt minimalism not only to your life but your bridal look too, then these can save the day for you. They add a modern look to the entire ensemble, and of course, add an extra dose of glam too. Team these with pastels or deep-coloured outfits with shimmer for a more modern overall look.

4) Layered jewellery - Many brides still prefer a very heavy look on their wedding day. We recommend a combination of choker along with maharani haar in this case. A heavier choker set with a single layer of maharani haar complements each other like a dream. Just a tip, in case you are opting for this keep your lehenga/sari top light.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Aanchal Gupta of Diamond Cubik shared, “First on our list is the beautiful diamond statement neck-piece. A diamond necklace is the perfect finishing touch to any bride's look. Whether you're going for a simple and classic style or something more dramatic, a diamond necklace will add just the right amount of sparkle and since diamonds are a girl's best friend, you can be sure that your necklace will be cherished for years to come. So if you're searching for the perfect bridal accessory, don't forget the diamond statement necklace. It's sure to make your big day even more special.”

Talking about wedding masterpieces, she said, “Temple jewellery has to make it to the top of the list. Synonymous with the grace from the south, temple jewellery is handcrafted to perfection and made of gold, featuring elaborate design inspired by the temples of south India. The use of gold is thought to represent the goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring wealth and prosperity. The design includes elephants, which are considered to be a symbol of good luck. Temple jewellery is usually quite heavy, so it's important to choose pieces that are comfortable to wear. This design is intensely intricate and thus would make for a perfect wedding neck-piece. With its timeless beauty and auspicious symbolism, temple jewellery is the perfect way to add a touch of elegance to any bride's outfit.”

She added, “Last but not least, the Polki uncut diamond neck-piece has been a favourite amongst bridal-wear jewelleries for its charming appeal and epitome of grace. It is simple yet alluring, making it the perfect choice to complement any bridal outfit. The Polki diamonds are set in gold, adding to its lustre and making it an excellent choice for those who are looking for something classic and timeless. Teeming with elegance, the Polki uncut diamond neck-piece is sure to make you shine on your big day!”

All said and done, a bride's smile and joy are enough to light up the entire look but these neckpieces sure piece the entire look together.