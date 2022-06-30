Brighten and lift the under-eye area: Experts share tips

The eyes always give it away. Eyes are one of the most prominent features of the face. But spending hours in front of a screen or not getting enough sleep can make us look exhausted and tired. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Swati Takkar, Cosmetologist, Derma Essentia said, “Modern maladies like stress, lack of sleep, and prolonged computer use will all cause bags under your eyes. In addition, the under-eye skin is so thin that it may be seen through to the underlying structure in this region. Again, thin skin allows for a little glimpse of blood vessels and muscle, giving the area a dark or pigmented appearance.”

Dr Janet Alexander Castelino, Dermatologist, DermaZeal clinic, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, listed out a few causes that can lead to the eyes appearing hollow, dull and sunken:

Dehydration: Dehydration leads to the under eyes' dull, hollow, and sunken look. It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Atopic Dermatitis: “If you have dust allergies or wheezing, you most likely have a skin condition called Atopic Dermatitis which might cause you to rub your eyes a lot, due to dry and irritated skin,” said Dr Janet Alexander Castelino. This condition further aggravates the dark circles.

Refractive errors: This may make people strain and rub their eyes which causes dark circles. It is important to get regular eye check-ups done.

Hyperpigmentation: Certain cosmetics and even eye drops can irritate the delicate under-eye skin and cause hyperpigmentation.

Nutrition deficit: Certain nutritional deficiencies can precipitate dark circles, in which case it’s best to get a panel of blood investigations done in consultation with the dermatologist, which can help alleviate this.

Tear Trough: Hollow bone structure around the eye, known as tear trough, can cause a shadowing effect, giving the impression of dark circles. In this case, under eye fillers can help lift and brighten this area.

Dr Swati Takkar further listen down a few tips that can help in brightening and lifting the under-eye area and make us look fresh and young.

Cold tea bags: Tea bags' antioxidants and caffeine work to constrict blood vessels and lessen fluid retention, which can aid with puffiness reduction. The tea's tannins can lessen discoloration.

Chilled cucumber slices: A few cucumber slices should be cut out and placed in the freezer to cool. Relax by placing these slices of chilled cucumber over your eyelids. Your eyes would be cooled and soothed as a result, and the edema and puffiness around your eyes would also be diminished. Cucumbers also have potent flavonoids and antioxidants, which brighten the area around the eyes and fight free radicals.

Soothing massage: A relaxing massage can improve lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness around the eyes and blood flow to the delicate eye area. Make soft circles with your index finger and touch your fingers around your eyes.

Use tomatoes: Lycopene, which is great for skin, vision, and cardiovascular health, is abundant in tomatoes. Use a cotton pad, and combine equal parts tomato juice and lemon juice.

Oil massage: Oil massage with coconut oil, argan oil or Vitamin E oil, under your eyes might be a fantastic remedy.

Cold milk: Lactic acid, found in milk, helps lighten skin and reduce wrinkles and dark circles. Apply cotton balls dipped in cool milk around the eye area, and then rinse them out after about 20 minutes.

Get enough sleep: Nothing can work as miraculously as a good night's sleep.