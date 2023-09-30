Bucket bags: The trendy and versatile accessory ruling the fashion charts for Fall 2023

Gone are the days of heavy and boring rectangular-shaped handbags. With the ever-changing trends of the fashion industry, micro, mini and bucket bags are ruling the fashion charts as the most stylish accessories that can take any look to new heights. From runways to global events, celebrities are embracing this popular accessory. From Ananya Pandey's adorable pink bucket bag to its appearance in Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week, there is no doubt that these trendy bags are the unsung heroes of the bag world and one of the most fashionable bag styles for Fall 2023. No matter the size of your bucket bag, its rounded shape and flat bottom will help you keep an eye on what you're carrying. We spoke to the experts to find out more about these stylish bucket-shaped bags. (Also read: From corsets to co-ord sets: Discover the 5 hottest denim trends to watch for in fall/winter 2023 )

Why Bucket Bags Are a Must-Have Fashion Accessory

Bucket bags: The trendy fashion accessory ruling the style charts for Fall 2023(Instagram/Gettyimages)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vashisht Bhatia, Co-Founder of Gioia shared with HT Lifestyle, “Over the years, bucket bags have become quite a popular category in the industry. I believe a reason for this may be due to their versatility - while some hold on to it by its top handle and pair it with their formals, others go hands-free and resort to the detachable long strap to wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Even though bucket bags aren’t too big in size generally, the drawstring gives it an ample amount of space for one’s daily essentials and even lends an elegant, ruffled aesthetic to the bag upon closure.”

Ananya Panday carried a gold 'balti bag' to complement her stunning pink pantsuit. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "All in all, the beauty of bucket bags is their ability to blend seamlessly into every moment of your life, without you even realizing it - like a best friend you share every secret with or a pet who showers you with unconditional love. It plays each of its roles to perfection, to a point where you may not be able to imagine life without it".

Bottega Veneta's collection showcased some trendy bucket bags made up of sustainable materials during the 2023 collection. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Bucket bags have been a versatile fashion staple, known for their drawstring closure and variety of materials. But this season, designers have played with different sizes, from mini to oversized, catering to various style preferences. Neutral tones remained timeless, but bold colours and unique strap options added a contemporary flair. Luxury brands and designers continued to influence bucket bag trends, making them a fashion statement for any occasion. It feels so portable yet stunning. I love them," says Chitwan D Malhotra, Dillano's founder.

A model carrying a Hermes red statement bag during a fashion show. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepa Goel founder of Siddh Couture says, "Bucket bags are trendy and versatile choice for any season. They can be used as an everyday bag or as a show-stopping bag only bought out for special occasions. They are not only stylish, but also functional and compact which can fit in half your wardrobe, making it a life saviour."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!