Campus ka winter fashion @ ₹1,000!
Covid-19 has made most of us live on a shoestring budget, and that inspired us to take five Delhi University students on a fun street shopping challenge at Sarojini Nagar and Janpath markets. The condition? The entire look has to be within ₹1,000!
And the fashion savvy youngsters are so pro that they managed to put together everything from dapper jackets to denims, giving us some serious #stylegoals. Here’s how the hip five rocked their OOTDs, and even saved some bucks!
Denim damsel
Mahek Madan, 19, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College is in love with one fabric. “A denim jacket describes my personal style perfectly. It’s comfy, cool, and confident. I love jackets because they elevate my entire outfit. The vibe I wanted to go for was casual yet edgy. So I decided to go for a denim on denim look with a cute tie-up crop top. The look is a steal!”
Jacket: ₹100 (Shop 139, Sarojini)
Jeans: ₹300 (Shop 120, Export Line)
Crop top: ₹150 (Shop 108)
Minimalist chic
Arshiya Batra, 19, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College, vouches for minimal style. “My whole outfit is simple yet stylish — high neck sweater, long coat, loose pants, jewellery and flats! Everything is from Sarojini market, which is a haven for anyone looking for affordable clothes that can be played up or down depending on the occasion.”
Sweater: ₹100 (Shop 127)
Pants: ₹250 (Shop 93)
Coat: ₹300 (Graffiti lane)
Shoes: ₹250 (Shop 110)
Chain: ₹50
Perfectly flirty
Rashi Goel, 19, a second-year student of Kamala Nehru College shares her go-to-style is defined by “comfort”. “Jackets and high neck sweaters are something that I love to buy from Sarojini. So for this look, I opted for a sophisticated sweater and paired it with a woollen skirt. Warm skirts look chic with pulled back hair, like in a messy bun. And, I added a pullover as a jacket for some style.”
Turtle neck and pullover: ₹200 (Shop 140, Sarojini)
Skirt: ₹250 (Shop 156, Sarojini)
A Korean twist
Pratham Gurung, 20, a final-year student of Hindu College believes in focusing on basics. “I love denims and tees, and like to layer them up while colour grading. I also draw inspiration from K-Pop dressing style. And Sarojini’s graffiti lane is perfect to get such jackets ( ₹490 from Shop 135, Sarojini). I’m totally going to dig this look when campus reopens!”
Sweater and denim pants: ₹300 (Shop 136, Sarojini)
Accessories: ₹150 (Shop 4 and 44, Janpath)
Street sassy!
Puneet Kathuria, 19, a second-year student of Hindu College says, “Styling is all about being androgynous because I wanna make fashion inclusive! This is my first time in Sarojini, and I love how cheap and stylish the clothes are. I’m amazed that the quality is also good and I can style it in any way I want. I couldn’t resist and even bought a fanny pack.”
Pullover: ₹100 (Shop 118, Sarojini)
Trousers: ₹100 (Shop 136, Sarojini)
Crop jacket: ₹250 (Graffiti lane, Sarojini)
Fanny pack: ₹250 (Shop 121, Sarojini)
Accessories: ₹150 (Shop 4 and 44, Janpath)
Credits
Concept: Sonal Kalra, Henna Rakheja
Photos: Gokul VS/HT
Text: Anjuri Nayar Singh, Siddhi Jain
Styling: Digvijay, Shruti Shende
Makeup: Shruti Shende
