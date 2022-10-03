Can lipstick cause lip darkening? Tips by beauty experts

Lipstick is one such makeup product that not just elevates the look but also lifts the mood in a jiffy and whether you are a fan of makeup or not, lipsticks are definitely a part of your trousseau. From making our pouts perfect for photos to getting us ready for a party, lipsticks are just unavoidable but everything comes with pros and cons and our favorite lipsticks are not exceptional.

If there is one makeup product that no one can do without, it has to be lipsticks. Lipsticks are the most versatile makeup item to amp up any look as whether it is office look or your best friend’s wedding, lipsticks can turn around any look.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richa Singh, Consulting Dermatologist in Junoesque Clinic, shared, “Lipsticks can be the hidden cause behind your dark lips. Lipsticks can contain a certain amount of chemicals that can cause lip darkening over regular use. However, lipsticks which are made of cheap ingredients or dyes present on the lipsticks are not safe on the skin and usually are more harmful to the skin.”

She added, “If you have sensitive skin, you might develop allergic reactions from lipsticks which can darken your lips. Apart from lipsticks, sun exposure, smoking, lack of hydration, and constant licking or biting of lips can lead to dark lips. But you do not have to bid goodbye to your beloved lipstick. You can take care of your lips with tips from experts and get back those pink lips once again.”

Here are some effective tips suggested by Dr Richa Singh to take care of dark lips:

1. Sunscreen for the lips - Just as you don’t forget to apply sunscreen on your face, you should not miss your lips as well. Lips do require protection from the sun. The harmful sun rays can damage the health of the lips and make them look dark. Apply a lip balm on your lips with a minimum SPF of 20 to protect them from sun exposure. Make sure to reapply the lip balm after every two hours.

2. Be cautious of the ingredients of lipsticks - It’s always safe to use the best quality lip products for your lips to avoid lip darkening. Check the ingredients of the lipsticks before you buy them. Avoid picking up lipsticks that contain harsh chemicals like magnesium, chromium, etc.

3. Do not use expired lipsticks - Lipsticks have a shelf life. So, make sure to check the date before you apply on the lips. Expired lipsticks can further worsen the condition of dark lips.

4. Exfoliate your lips - Exfoliation helps to remove the dead skin cells accumulation from the lips. With regular exfoliation, you can see a visible difference on the color of your lips. Mix two tablespoons of olive oil with one tablespoon of sugar and gently exfoliate the lips until the sugar granules melt away. Follow this method for once a week.

According to Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics, although lipsticks are not the only source that can damage your lips, they can be one of the reasons. She said, “Harsh chemicals used in lipsticks can cause lip darkening. Besides, smoking, improper lip care routine, dryness can also be some of the major causes for lip darkening.” Encouraging not to worry about dark lips, she listed some of the best tips to take care of dark lips so that you can flaunt that pout with confidence:

1. Follow a lip care routine - To have beautiful, soft, and pink lips, you need to put some time to take care of your lips. Exfoliate the lips once a week as it helps to get rid of dead skin cells. Apply a lip balm every time you step out or before bedtime. Choose hydrating lip balms with ingredients like almond oil, and vitamin E to nourish your lips.

2. Lipstick break - Go lipstick free for a few days. It helps your lips to be in their natural state and absorb the lip care properly that you are indulging in. However, always use a lip balm before you put on lipsticks so that it can work as a protective shield for the lips.

3. Do not sleep with your lipstick on - The chemicals present in the lipstick can be damaging to the lips. Hence it is very important to get rid of them at the end of the day and give your lips a chance to breathe. Remove lipsticks with a makeup remover and follow it up with a nourishing lip balm. Applying almond oil or olive oil on the lips also help to moisturize them.

4. Use a lip mask - Lip masks are great to give your lips all the pampering it deserves. Apply fresh beetroot paste or rub a beetroot slice on your lips to have naturally pink lips. Follow this method twice a week for the best results.

So, what are you waiting for? Follow these easy tips and be pout-ready always. You don’t have to give up on lipsticks if you follow these easy and effective tips by experts for lip darkening.