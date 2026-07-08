Can viral hair growth hacks make hair loss worse? An expert warns and says to think before you try

Hair loss is one of the most common concerns today. Whether it is finding extra strands on the pillow or noticing a thinning hairline, it can leave you feeling worried. And in most cases, in search of quick results, most of us turn to social media, where countless influencers and creators promise thicker, healthier hair using simple home remedies.

An expert warns and says to think before you try vital hair fall hacks (Shutterstock)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

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From onion juice and rosemary oil to garlic masks, DIY derma rolling, rice water rinses, and homemade hair packs, these viral ‘hair growth hacks’ have become extremely popular. While some of these remedies may sound natural and harmless, experts warn that blindly following internet trends may do more harm than good.

Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences tells HT Shop Now, “Some popular hair growth hacks are low risk but unproven, while others can irritate the scalp, worsen hair shedding, or delay treatment of an underlying condition”.

Here are a few pieces of advice by Dr Sethi to keep in mind before trying these viral hacks:

Microneedling helps but does not address DHT

Dr Sethi says that microneedling can help, but not in the way most people expect. “Microneedling involves creating tiny, controlled punctures on the scalp using fine needles that trigger a healing response. This results in releasing the growth factors, thereby also increasing the blood flow", he states. This, in turn, improves the follicles. However, he asserts that microneedling cannot replace core treatments. “It does not address DHT, so it alone cannot stop the underlying miniaturisation process. Microneedling can support growth; it doesn’t stop the loss”, he mentions.

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Onion Juice might cause scalp irritation

The second very popular viral hack we all see to combat hair fall is applying onion juice. It is often promoted as a miracle solution because it contains sulphur, which may support hair health. However, according to Dr Sethi, “Onion juice can also cause scalp irritation, redness, itching, and an unpleasant odour”. He further emphasises that there is no strong evidence that it reverses common pattern hair loss. Dr Sethi says, “After applying onion juice, if there is no proper head wash, it may cause scalp irritation, redness, itching, and dandruff, which may lead to hair loss”.

Rosemary may help, but it is not a miracle cure

Rosemary oil is another favourite on social media. Some research suggests it may help improve hair growth when used correctly and consistently. As per Dr Sethi, "Rosemary oil has attracted attention in some cases, but no studies have found sufficient evidence, and the USFDA does not approve it for the treatment of male pattern baldness". He further mentions that it may help some people, but it is not a miracle cure. Moreover, undiluted essential oils can irritate or inflame the scalp.

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Minoxidil works more at the follicle level

{{^usCountry}} Hair loss treatment can feel crowded very quickly. There are oils, serums, devices, and supplements, and many of them are presented similarly. When you step back and look at the clinical evidence, there are oral Finasteride and topical Minoxidil for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hair loss treatment can feel crowded very quickly. There are oils, serums, devices, and supplements, and many of them are presented similarly. When you step back and look at the clinical evidence, there are oral Finasteride and topical Minoxidil for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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As per Dr Sethi, “Finasteride works at the level of DHT, the hormone most closely linked to pattern hair loss. By reducing DHT, it slows the gradual shrinking of hair follicles.” He further says that over a few months, many people notice reduced shedding and a sense that hair loss is stabilising. However, any visible improvement tends to be gradual and varies from person to person, especially depending on how early the treatment is started.

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“This helps support the growth phase of the hair cycle, which can translate into thicker and more noticeable strands over time”, he mentions. He also warns against some early shedding in the first few weeks as the hair cycle resets, followed by gradual changes over the next several months.

Garlic masks also come with risks

Garlic masks and other homemade mixtures also come with risks. Ingredients that are safe to eat are not always safe for direct application on the skin. Some people may experience burns, severe irritation, or allergic reactions after trying these remedies.

Hair growth depends on overall health

Healthy hair growth depends on overall health. A balanced diet rich in protein, iron, zinc, and essential vitamins, good sleep, stress management, and proper scalp care all play an important role. If hair fall continues for several weeks, becomes excessive, or is accompanied by bald patches or itching, it is best to consult a dermatologist instead of relying on viral hacks.

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At the end, Dr Sethi recommends starting any procedure only after consulting a dermatologist. He says, “Both medications can be started after proper consultation with a doctor who can guide you on the correct dosage. It is important to consult a doctor on time rather than getting involved in home remedies and oils for a prolonged period”. He also says that delaying proper treatment may allow the baldness to progress further, leading to increased hair loss and a larger area of scalp to cover. Early intervention generally provides a better opportunity to preserve existing hair and achieve more favourable outcomes.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)