Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, when Bollywood stars wore sarees to the film festival red carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The countdown to one of the most prestigious film festivals, the Cannes Film Festival, hosted in Cannes, France, has already begun. The French Riviera town hopes to enjoy a return to its traditional wild festivities as the biggest stars from across the world arrive to walk on the red carpet. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan, will also walk at the film festival and fans cannot wait to see what they have in store fashion-wise. Though our Bollywood stars love the drama and larger-than-life silhouettes, there have been several moments when they represented the homeland while draped in the beauteous elegance of sarees. So, before we welcome a new chapter of Cannes, here's looking back at the seven divas who took the Indian staple saree to the French town. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their grand debuts on the film festival red carpet)

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears sarees on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet(Pinterest)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cannes will forever remain an iconic combination, and her sartorial choices at the film festival are a major reason for that. The star has been walking the Cannes red carpet for many years now. However, it was in 2002 that a fresh-faced Aishwarya made her debut on the red carpet for the premiere of Devdas. She chose a mustard yellow saree by designer Neeta Lulla for the occasion. In the following years, Aishwarya picked the six yards many times. From the standout green silk Kanjeevaram by the same designer to a sheer embroidered six yards by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the shimmery gold drape from Tarun Tahiliani, Aishwarya made headlines on each occasion.

SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor wears sarees on the Cannes red carpet. (Pinterest)

Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has cemented herself as one of the top Bollywood fashionistas, and her Cannes looks at the French Riviera have been equally extraordinary. When it comes to the six yards, Sonam has given this Indian wardrobe staple an experimental spin several times - from fusion drapes to structured pallus. One of her iconic looks still remains to be the fusion gold and white Anamika Khanna saree, teamed with a jacket and nath. She wore it for the premiere of The Great Gatsby in 2013.

Another favourite look of Sonam at Cannes once again came from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. She wore a salmon pink cape-style tulle saree anchored with intricate embroidery, a matching blouse and a statement choker. Sonam experimented with the silhouette some more as the years passed by, and her metallic blue sculpted drape from Rimzim Dadu and the pastel trouser saree from Masaba Gupta are proof enough.

KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut represented India at the annual Cannes Festival for two years, and both times, she did not miss a chance to take elements of Indian fashion to the French Riviera town. In 2018, Kangana looked nothing short of a retro queen as she walked the red carpet in a black hand-cut sequinned saree and matching sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She teamed it with a vintage-inspired hairdo, choker necklace and a potli bag.

In 2019, Kangana experimented with a golden Kanjeevaram saree from the label Madhurya by styling it with a custom embellished gold corset by Falguni & Shane Peacock and opera gloves in a contrasting wine-red colour.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone in a Rohit Bal saree at Cannes festival.(Pinterest)

While Deepika Padukone's appearance at the Cannes is often synonymous with her neon green Giambattista Valli gown and the Ashi Studio fuchsia pink gown, not many remember her debut at the annual event dates back to 2010. Poised and elegant as ever, Deepika had walked the red carpet for the 63rd edition of the film festival in an ivory and gold saree by designer Rohit Bal. She anchored her look with a sleek bun, dainty gold jewels and an embellished sleeveless blouse.

VIDYA BALAN

Vidya Balan's love affair with sarees continued to France.(Pinterest)

Vidya Balan's love affair with sarees has given Bollywood some of its most unforgettable fashion moments. And her Cannes appearance makes it to this long list. Vidya wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee for all her red carpet looks during the festival held at the French Riviera town, and the result was timeless numbers. The first picture shows Vidya in a green silk saree with a red blouse and ornate gold jewellery. She also chose a white and gold drape with a black blouse and a red tulle saree styled with a full-sleeved matching red blouse, pearl necklace and minimal accessories.

DIANA PENTY

Diana Penty also picked a statement saree for her appearance at Cannes in 2019. The star slipped into a pearl-white saree gown from couturier Amit Aggarwal. In keeping with the head-to-toe white memo, Diana went with a contemporary pearl necklace, coordinated earrings, bold red lips and a braided updo.

RICHA CHADHA

Richa Chadha was invited for the screening of Masaan in 2015. For the premiere, Richa draped herself in a floral printed pastel green saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She styled the six yards with a metallic blouse, minimal makeup, embellished clutch, dainty earrings and tresses tied in a messy bun.

