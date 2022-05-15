Cannes Film Festival 2022: Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best red carpet moments here

While an official announcement is yet to be made, buzz has it that Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022, which will begin on May 17 this year, and may mark her 20th time on the iconic platform. Earlier at Cannes, French Riviera or Festival de Cannes, Aishwarya's stunning appearances in Michael Cinco, Ashi Studio, Giorgio Armani and Elie Saab had left the fashion police smitten and we can't help but go down the memory lane of her best red carpet moments ahead of the biggest extravaganza of world cinema.

1. Aishwarya Rai in Ashi Studio Couture and Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture for Cannes 2019

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had graced the red carpet at the international film festival in 2019 and had looked absolutely breathtaking in all the looks she donned during the festival, which were the perfect mix of classic and modern silhouettes and the colour palette was a mix of reds, blues, gold, white and the make-up and hairdos worked well too. However, it was her luxury feathered tulle gown from Ashi Studio Couture on the red carpet that stood out, along with her metallic hue gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture that came with gold painted ears.

2. Aishwarya Rai in Michael Cinco Couture for Cannes 2018

Aishwarya Rai looked resplendent in a beautiful peacock motif gown with a long train from Michael Cinco Couture, which was created to reflect the impalpable dream of a butterfly metamorphosis with the 20-foot train mimicking "a butterfly emerging from it’s chrysalis". The ensemble took 3,000 hours to make (which converts to 125 days if the dress-makers worked non-stop) with ultra-violet, midnight blue and red thread works, Swarovski crystals and French palettes.

3. Aishwarya Rai in Ralph & Russo Couture and Michael Cinco Couture for Cannes 2017

Aishwarya Rai twice wowed on the Cannes Film Festival 2017 red carpet - once when looked effortlessly stylish in a ruffled red strapless flamenco-inspired Ralph & Russo gown and next when she wore a Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco.

4. Aishwarya Rai in Rami Kadi floral gown with daring purple lips and Elie Saab gown at Cannes 2016

It was her pretty Rami Kadi floral gown with appliqué details, a sleek high ponytail and daring purple lips at The Land Of The Moon premiere which not only turned into one of the most controversial looks but also had the fashion fraternity divided on whether the colour purple worked on the ex-Miss World or not. Later in a media interview, Aishwarya broke the silence on the Internet's meltdown and said, “I work with L’oreal, that’s their prerogative, and I’m cool with it,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told reporters. As their basic ambassador, it is my professional obligation to give what they expect. I get to work with amazing people that have been incredibly creative with me.”

At her third appearance at Cannes in the same year, Aishwarya won the fashion fraternity's awe in a stunning embellished pink-gold Elie Saab gown that came with a bustier along with decollétage and a skirt with a small train while a simple cinched belt gave a nice break to the eyes, dividing the heavy bodice and embellished skirt. The look was accessorised with rose gold jewellery from Boucheron, Ferragamo shoes while her hair was done in a classic old Hollywood style.

5. Aishwarya Rai in Elie Saab at Cannes 2015

In 2015 too, Aish made a stunning red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival in an Elie Saab gown, this time in an emerald-green glittering one. The sleeveless net dress was highlighted with side-swept loose curls, heavily lined eyes and wine lip shade.

