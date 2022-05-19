Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai's dramatic looks from Dolce & Gabbana black gown with 3D flowers to hot pink Valentino suit

Always the one to make the red carpet traffic stop at Cannes with her stunning looks, Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is doing the same at the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival and her two looks - one in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with 3D flowers and another in a hot pink Valentino pantsuit are enough to back our claim. Earlier at Cannes, French Riviera Aishwarya's stunning appearances in Michael Cinco, Ashi Studio, Giorgio Armani and Elie Saab had left the fashion police smitten and as she attends Festival de Cannes with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to leave fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For a media interaction that marked her first appearance at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya opted for a hot pink single-breasted blazer that came with front button fastening and was made of virgin wool and silk fabrics. Made in Italy, the blazer was teamed with a pair of matching hot pink trousers that came with a straight fit, welt pockets detail, a front zipper and hook fastening and were made of virgin wool and silk fabrics.

Completing her attire with a pair of hot pink heels to seal the deal, Aishwarya left her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle and was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Aastha Sharma. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pink pantsuit is credited to Italian fashion house, Maison Valentino, that boasts of haute couture and prêt-à-porter lines for women and for men and through the Valentino Garavani accessories lines that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties and fragrances. While the hot pink blazer originally costs $3640 or ₹2,82,651 approximately, the hot pink pants are priced at $1735 or ₹1,34,725 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai's pink blazer from Valentino (valentino.com)

Aishwarya Rai's pink pants from Valentino (valentino.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To attend the premiere of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Aishwarya walked down the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a black gown that came with a voluminous silhouette, sexy off-shoulder detailing and pleats. It featured a burst of 3D florals in multi colours as an extension on one sleeve and then from waist down in the centre.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun : Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2022. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in stylish mid-parted hairstyle, Aishwarya amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick and a smokey eyes makeup. She accessorised her look with a pair of cascading earrings and statement finger rings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The black gown is credited to Italian luxury fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, that boasts of a contemporary unique design aesthetic of feminine sensuality and exotic Mediterranean characteristics with an elite celebrity following.