Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde's smoking hot avatar in embellished cropped cape jacket and flared pants wins the internet

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Pooja Hegde may be back from the Cannes Film Festival, but that hasn't stopped the star from sharing unseen snippets and fashionable looks from her time there. The Beat star made her debut at the Festival de Cannes in a voluminous pale pink gown that garnered mixed reactions from fans. Apart from the red carpet look, Pooja donned a few other fashionable outfits during her time in the Cannes. Recently, she took to Instagram to drop pictures of one of these looks and garnered several compliments from her fans. She slipped into a cream embellished cropped cape jacket and pants set and won over the internet.

On Saturday evening, Pooja dropped pictures of her smoking hot avatar on Instagram. The actor captioned her post, "Life on the go," and used hashtags like #Cannes2022 and #gypsielife. Her cream embellished look is from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani's eponymous label, and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it for the photoshoot. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde drops pics enjoying sunset during the Cannes Film Festival, slays a quirky look in mini dress and blazer)

Coming to the design details, Pooja's Cannes look features a cropped jacket and flared pants. The jacket comes in a cream shade, thread embroidery, gold beaded embellishments, tassels on the asymmetrical hem, open sleeves forming a cape on the back and a plunging neckline flaunting Pooja's décolletage.

Pooja teamed the caped jacket with matching cream coloured pants featuring a high-rise waistline, flared hem, intricate chikankari embroidery done all over, sheer panels and embellished gold diamantes.

Pooja Hegde stuns in a Tarun Tahiliani cape jacket and flared pants set in Cannes. (Instagram)

Pooja styled the ensemble with matching gold accessories. She opted for large layered hoop earrings, statement rings and peep-toe clear high heels to round it all off. In the end, Pooja chose lightly tousled centre-parted open tresses, shimmery pink-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and well-defined brows.

After Pooja posted the photos, it garnered several thousand likes and comments from her followers. One user complimented Pooja and wrote, "Ufff [heart eye and fire emoticon]." Another commented, "Awesome." Several other users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, this year, Pooja Hegde made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from the Radhe Shyam actor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela and Helly Shah also debuted.

