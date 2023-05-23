Cannes 2023: Diana Penty drops a Femme Fatale moment in semi-sheer dress, Mouni Roy opts for a black gown. All pics

Actors Diana Penty and Mouni Roy are in Cannes, southern France, to attend the ongoing 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The 76th edition of the prestigious Festival De Cannes will conclude on May 27, and actors, filmmakers, producers and film enthusiasts from all over the globe are travelling to the French Riviera town to attend. Diana and Mouni are among the long list of celebrities attending the event. They are even sharing their glamorous looks with fans on social media. And the latest photos show the two stars dressed in stunning gowns. Scroll through to check it out.

Diana Penty and Mouni Roy's latest look from the Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty and Mouni Roy's stunning looks from Cannes. (Instagram)

Diana Penty and Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share their latest pictures from Cannes. While Diana channelled a Femme Fatale moment in a semi-sheer dress, Mouni opted for a classic sartorial choice by dressing up in a strapless floor-length gown. Diana's ensemble is from Saiid Kobeisy's eponymous label, and Mouni's black outfit is by Tarik Ediz. The divas opted for minimal styling to glam up their attires. Check out their photos and read our download on their looks below.

Diana Penty dropped her latest Cannes look with the caption, "Bubble wrap but make it fashion. One of my favourites this Cannes." It shows her dressed in a semi-sheer textured cream-coloured dress featuring a round neckline, exaggerated full-length sleeves, gold floral ornaments embellished all over, an ankle-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Diana styled the ensemble with strappy high heels, centre-parted messy open tresses adorned with hair accessories, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base.

Meanwhile, Mouni's strapless black gown features a plunging neckline, a cut-out under the bust, a flower-shaped brooch on the front, a gathered design, a pleated floor-sweeping train, and a bodycon silhouette.

Mouni styled the ensemble with black sunnies, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring.