Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta paints the town pink in sweater and flared pants, radiating chill vibes

Esha Gupta, the Bollywood actor, made her grand debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, creating waves with her mesmerizing red-carpet appearances. Alongside her breathtaking looks, Esha has consistently impressed fans with her impeccable fashion choices, be it attending galas or exploring the picturesque streets of the French Riviera. From glamorous red-carpet gowns to effortlessly chic dresses, she has established herself as the epitome of style. In her latest photoshoots, Esha stuns in vibrant pink ensembles that not only elevate your style quotient but also uplift your spirits. Get ready to be inspired by her fashion-forward choices as you scroll down and take notes from this fashion maven. (Also read: Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta shows how to rule the bodycon look in two striking dresses, enjoys date night with her boyfriend )

Esha Gupta slays in pink sweater and flared pants

Esha Gupta looks stunning in a relaxed pink sweater and matching pants.(Instagram/@egupta)

On Thursday, Esha Gupta pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing her recent pictures on Instagram with the caption, "For “She Shines” panel at the Indian Pavilion #indiaatcannes". The actress exuded a relaxed vibe as she posed gracefully on a couch, dressed in a stylish pink sweater and pants. Her posts are getting viral on social media, accumulating more than 2lakh likes and numerous comments showering her with praise and compliments. Let's take a closer look at her captivating pictures.

Esha Gupta radiates a cool and relaxed aura as she embraces a vibrant pink sweater from the fashion brand Sasuphi. The sweater showcases a round neck, baggy full sleeves, and intricate knitted detailing. To complement her look, she pairs it with shiny flared pants in the same captivating shade. Styled by fashion stylist Victor Blanco, Esha's ensemble is complemented by carefully selected accessories.

She adds a touch of elegance to her look with black pump heels, statement drop earrings, and a diamond ring adorning her finger. For her makeup, Esha opts for a minimalistic approach, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and wine-coloured lipstick. With a sleek hair bun, she effortlessly demonstrates how to exude grace and style while rocking a monochrome look.

