Cardi B chooses figure-sculpting nude dress by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for No Love video: Pics, videos inside

American rapper and singer Cardi B with Summer Walker and SZA recently dropped an extended version of their hit song No Love, and it is going viral for more than its catchy music. Cardi B left her desi fans excited with her appearance in a custom nude sculptural dress made by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta for the latest music video. The star grooved to her music, dressed in the breathtaking look, in a field of endless roses and looked like the queen she is.

The extended video of No Love dropped online on Friday, March 25, and since then, it has garnered millions of views. Fans are also showering praises for the visuals used in the music video. One of the scenes featuring Cardi shows her standing in a field of roses, dressed in the nude-coloured 'Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural' outfit by Gaurav Gupta. Scroll ahead to see Cardi's photos and the music video.

The dress is made with infinite sculptures moulded in layers of nude diaphanous organza and frames the rapper's curvaceous frame aesthetically. It features a deep neckline, side thigh-high slit, skirt forming into a floor-grazing train, and a larger than life twirled piece attached to the back of the dress. The singer left her long tresses open in a centre-parting for the video, creating a goddess-like effect.

In an interview with Vogue, Gaurav Gupta revealed that the whole concept of the music video was about 'elements of nature'. He added, "I think it's a really beautiful collaboration because it's like our conceptual signature technique that's been worn by Cardi B who is one of the most iconic artists of our time. It's a really nice proud moment, I am really chuffed about it."

Additionally, in Gaurav Gupta's creation, Cardi represented air and showcased the designer's indigenous sculpting technique that transforms into infinite shapes and brings her cosmic character to life.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the rapper has worn a creation by an Asian artist. Earlier, for her costume in Rumours with Lizzo, she chose South Asian artist and designer Misha Japanwala to design her sculptural breastplates.

What do you think of Cardi B and Gaurab Gupta's collaboration?

