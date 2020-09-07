e-paper
Malaika Arora spells high-octane glamour in a violet off-shoulder saree gown

Malaika Arora spells high-octane glamour in a violet off-shoulder saree gown

Malaika Arora raises the bar for experimental fashion as she shares a throwback look from the shoot of India’s Best Dancer in a sparkle jersey off-shoulder saree gown

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:42 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora raises the bar for experimental fashion
Malaika Arora raises the bar for experimental fashion(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
         

The queen of sartorial elegance, Malaika Arora, left the fashion police speechless as she recently exuded charms in an off-shoulder saree gown by the label Gaurav Gupta. Raising the bar for experimental fashion, Malaika shared the throwback look from the shoot of India’s Best Dancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a stunning picture featuring her in a violet sparkle jersey off-shoulder saree gown that spelled high-octane glamour. The statement ensemble came with a fluid pre-stitched drape.

Malaika accessorized the look with an emerald necklace, a silver bracelet and a statement ring as she posed flaunting the sculpted deconstructed top and bold waist cut-outs that flattered her form. Leaving her mid-parted sleek tresses open and pushed back down, Malaika opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lip shade. 

The future-primitive aesthetic look is best suited for a cocktail or reception. The saree gown comes under the range of Rs 80,000 on Gaurav Gupta’s website.

On another note, Malaika recently tested positive for coronavirus. The diva broke the news to fans on social media as she informed them about being quarantined at home.

Her note read, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love (sic).”

We wish the fitness enthusiast a speedy recovery!

