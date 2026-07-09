Celebrity fashion designer Niti Bothra shares her ultimate guide to ethnic fashion, bridal trends and timeless style

Amidst evolving fashion trends, knowing what truly suits you is more important than chasing every new style. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity fashion designer Niti Bothra opened up on 2026 fashion trends, bridal style and wardrobe must-haves.

Celebrity fashion designer Niti Bothra reveals what's in, what's out and what's worth investing in. (Niti Bothra)

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Known for her ethnic fashion brand LabelNiti, Niti Bothra is a celebrity fashion designer who is known for her blending of contemporary cuts with traditional Indian craftsmanship, featuring luxurious natural fabrics and hand-embroidered elements.

What are the biggest ethnic trends you're seeing this season?

Niti highlighted that silhouettes are taking over the central stage, and it has to be versatile. From corsets, drapes, sarees, sharara, kurta sets, and timeless pieces like Khara dupatta from Hyderabad are coming back. “People are looking for ethnic wear that offers a contemporary twist,” said Niti. She also highlighted that for people going for natural fabrics, the craftsmanship has to be exceptional.

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From co-ord sets to fusion wear, which trend has the most staying power?

{{^usCountry}} According to Niti, co-ord sets are now going off the trend. “Though it picked well and people started adopting it, it's not a timeless fashion,” said Niti. She highlighted that fusion wear has more styling potential than co-ord sets. “A kurta or a long kurta with a lehenga or maybe a tuxedo with a lehenga works well. So experimenting with different styles, putting it together, and experimenting with fabrics is going to stay,” added Niti. What are the biggest styling mistakes people make while wearing their Indian ethnic wear? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Niti, co-ord sets are now going off the trend. “Though it picked well and people started adopting it, it's not a timeless fashion,” said Niti. She highlighted that fusion wear has more styling potential than co-ord sets. “A kurta or a long kurta with a lehenga or maybe a tuxedo with a lehenga works well. So experimenting with different styles, putting it together, and experimenting with fabrics is going to stay,” added Niti. What are the biggest styling mistakes people make while wearing their Indian ethnic wear? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Niti, most people often load up their timeless ethnic pieces with heavy jewellery and accessories which takes the essence of the ensemble. Niti advises to keep accessories minimal and let the outfit do the talking. Another thing Niti recommends is not to be too experimental with ethnic outfits and going behind the trend.

Beyond the bridal lehenga, what should every bride invest in for a versatile wedding wardrobe?

While a bridal lehenga is the highlight for the bride, according to Niti, having some timeless pieces in the closet is equally important. She advises adding a few good, understated luxury pieces from Indian ethnic wear and picking fabrics like cotton, mulmul, silk, and chanderi, that can be repeated and restyled.

What are five fashion investments that never go out of style?

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Rather than going with pieces, Niti advises focusing on fabrics. She highlights that for GenZ today, sustainable fabric is something that is taking the centre stage. Long jackets with embroidery, crushed silk lehengas, sharara, and kurta are some of the pieces that one should have in their ethnic closet.

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Which colours are replacing the usual reds and pinks this season?

Red and pink are too off-season. According to Niti, Taupe, a very light beige, pistachio green, and ivory are going to be the trend for the upcoming wedding season.

What is going to be the next big shift in Indian fashion?

“I believe that the most meaningful tip in fashion is not about creating something entirely new, it's about rediscovering the value of craftsmanship, because the world has become increasingly very fast and digital, and so people are looking more towards handcrafted pieces, which are authentic, which have a story of heritage behind it,” said Niti.

Human touch has become very important. People want to know if it's a hand woven piece or if it's a handcrafted piece, then it holds more value. “I feel that the future belongs to brands that are creating timeless garments, which have a purpose. If you're preserving your artisanal traditions and you, you still have to make it relevant to the modern consumer,” highlighted Niti.