Celebrity stylist says Priyanka Chopra was ‘disrespectful’ during Quantico fittings: ‘Take a Givenchy shoe and kick it’

Working with celebrities means handling more than just glamorous red carpets and designer looks. While fans see the polished final appearance, stylists manage everything behind the scenes, from luxury outfits and jewellery to last-minute fittings and fashion emergencies.

Cary Tauben reflects on styling Priyanka Chopra during her Quantico journey. (Instagram)

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Celebrity fashion stylist Cary Tauben recently opened up about his experience working with actor Priyanka Chopra during her Quantico days, recalling an incident that left a lasting impression on him. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut proves polka dots never go out of style in a stunning ₹15K saree; her high ponytail steals the show )

Cary Tauben reflects on working with Priyanka Chopra

Speaking on a podcast with Tory Morton, Tauben revealed that he was hired to style Priyanka while she was filming the American thriller series Quantico in Montreal. According to him, his responsibilities included styling both Priyanka and several background actors for the project.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling their first interactions, Tauben said Priyanka was warm and welcoming. “She was super nice to me and she really liked me,” he shared, adding that he worked hard to ensure she looked her best on screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling their first interactions, Tauben said Priyanka was warm and welcoming. “She was super nice to me and she really liked me,” he shared, adding that he worked hard to ensure she looked her best on screen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the stylist also remembered moments during the fitting sessions that he found surprising. “While we were doing fittings, she was a little bit rough on the clothing, which I personally thought was disrespectful,” he said. ‘She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the stylist also remembered moments during the fitting sessions that he found surprising. “While we were doing fittings, she was a little bit rough on the clothing, which I personally thought was disrespectful,” he said. ‘She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it’ {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining his perspective, Tauben noted that many of the outfits and accessories had been sourced from luxury fashion houses and high-end boutiques. He cited one particular instance involving a pair of designer shoes. “She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it to the side,” he recalled. “And I was like, these shoes are like $1,000 (approx ₹95,000).”

Despite the incident, Tauben's overall recollection suggested that his professional relationship with Priyanka remained positive, with the stylist emphasising that she had been friendly and appreciative during their collaboration.

At the time, Priyanka was balancing her successful career in India with her growing presence in Hollywood. The actor was filming Quantico in Montreal, where she played FBI recruit-turned-agent Alex Parrish, a role that marked a significant milestone as one of the first leading roles for an Indian actor in a mainstream American network drama.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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