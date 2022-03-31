Chaitra Navratri 2022: Katrina Kaif to Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, stars serve tips on embracing 9 colours of festival

The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga. This year, it will be observed from April 2 to April 11, and on the final day, Ram Navami will be celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama on earth. The celebrations of this much-awaited Hindu festival last for nine days, with devotees fasting and worshipping the goddess Durga. Additionally, each day of this festival has a colour assigned to it, with its own value and significance, according to Drik Panchang. Here are celeb-inspired trendy ways to embrace these hues in style and look perfect for the festivities.

Madhuri Dixit (Day 1 - Grey)

Madhuri Dixit's elegance is beyond compare. The star is known for her ethnic sartorial statements that have inspired us again and again. Therefore, it makes proper sense to take a few pages out of her book for first day of Navratri. This sequinned Manish Malhotra saree with a half-sleeve blouse has all the signature elements of the designer's design and will help you look elegant without even trying.

ALSO READ | Chaitra Navratri fasting tips: Things to remember during nine days of fasting

Katrina Kaif (Day 2 - Orange)

Katrina Kaif's orange zari saree and embroidered blouse with floral patterns are a perfect pick for those who love playing with prints. The star wore this Sabyasachi number for an event last year, and you should definitely take tips. She wore it with simple make-up and elegant jewels, showing how her minimalism always creates a memorable look.

Suhana Khan (Day 3 - White)

This chikankari lehenga worn by Suhana Khan for a photoshoot will surely help you look elegant and breathtaking on the second day of Navratri. Moreover, chikankari work is timeless. This Manish Malhotra-designed ensemble comes replete with chikan embroidery. Suhana teamed it with a simple hairdo, dainty jhumkis and dewy make-up.

Janhvi Kapoor (Day 4 - Red)

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Punit Balana in this year's edition of FDCI Lakme Fashion Week wearing this red gota-work lehenga set. If you are a new bride looking for a traditional look to make the third day of your Navratri celebrations extra special, this could be the perfect pick for you.

Khushi Kapoor (Day 5 - Royal Blue)

Khushi Kapoor's printed blue Anita Dongre lehenga with white accents is a trendy yet traditional style that's perfect for modern women who want to add a dash of cool to their ethnic look. This number brings in the celebration mood and is best paired with statement earrings and dainty necklaces.

Bhumi Pednekar (Day 6 - Yellow)

Bhumi Pednekar's yellow kaftan is another look fit for modern women. It features intricate mirror work and a contemporary vibe, resulting in a dreamy look. The actor wore the ensemble with a gold choker necklace and bold make-up.

Shanaya Kapoor (Day 7 - Green)

Shanaya Kapoor's embroidered green chiffon saree is next on our list. Its feminine silhouette and embroidered gold blouse are for late-night Navratri celebrations. You can tie your hair in a gajra-adorned bun and wear statement jewellery like Shanaya. Or leave your tresses open with minimal make-up.

Alia Bhatt (Day 8 - Peacock Green)

This green silk saree was Alia Bhatt's choice to look grand and luxe at the promotions of her film RRR. Her Kanjeevaram six yards teamed with a matching sleeveless silk blouse, complimenting gold jewellery and gajra-decorated bun, sealed the look perfectly in style.

Rhea Chakraborty (Day 9 - Purple)

Rhea Chakraborty attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding festivities in this purple lehenga that reminds us of spring and beauty. And what better way to dress up for the last day of Navratri than this look. You can keep the aesthetic simple and festive like Rhea by opting for minimal accessories.

Which look of the stars is your favourite?