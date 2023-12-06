Chic in the chill: 6 quick winter styling tips to ace your cold-weather look

The colder months are officially knocking on our doors. While you soak the sombre of the winter sun sipping that cup of coffee with the biting cold air setting the mood, it’s time to pack up the summer wardrobe and make space for astounding winter looks. While sure everyone will miss the tan of summer and the cosy comfort of autumn with the holiday season peppered with hot chocolates and Christmas delight inching closer, now is the perfect time to work on the winter shopping cart.

Embrace the cold in fashion-forward looks that blend warmth and trendiness seamlessly.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the winter season is all about cosy clothing, comfier silhouettes, and warmer colours, who says you can’t be on top of your fashion game in winter? For all the fashion connoisseurs and enthusiasts eagerly awaiting to jump on the winter fashion bandwagon, begin the fashion journey with winter blues that effortlessly blend with warmer greys in Jacquard wool coats. Elevate it further by donning velvety cream knits that scream sophistication and opulence. With the colour board in mind, here are some winter styles that you definitely need to get on. (Also read: Master the art of layering: 5 expert-approved tips and tricks to amp up your winter fashion game )

Top Winter Styling Tips of 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Pawan Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Fashinza shared with HT Digital five styling tips to ace the winter look.

1. Bomber Jackets- But Make it Blouson Tops

The versatile Bomber Jackets have been ruling the fashion industry for several seasons. Its casual and transeasonal appeal that has everyone wrapped has specially made a mind-blogging impact on the youth market by its recent iteration that has blurred the lines between outerwear and innerwear. The update on the classic utility bomber with the voluminous blouson top, starring shirt collars, deep rib hem and zipped closures grants the piece its flexibility, allowing it to be worn as a top or a jacket, delivering ephemeral value through multiple styling choices.

2. THE DTC (Denim Top Coat)- Beyond the Age of Long Black Coats (LBC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is no doubt that the LBC is a fashion statement and a wardrobe must-have, but in the age of experimentation and uniqueness it's high time to invest in the Denim Topcoat, to look like a distinct fashion goddess in that minimalistic structured blue trench. As consumers seek multi-use items with longevity, the Denim Topcoat emerges as the perfect throw at transeasonal pieces. This refreshing take on box coat shapes in clean denim washes can work for a sartorial look but can also be fitted into elongated versions of trucker jackets for a more casual occasion.

3. Structured Barrel Leg Jeans- Time for Blue Hues

A more relaxed style culture has been on the horizon, with Baggy Denims leading the race given the revival of 90’s style and noughties nostalgia. Denim has been one of the most popular and timeless materials used in the fashion realm, which is why it is only going to continue in the winter episodes as well. Blending comfort, style and newness the curved barrel leg silhouettes provide baggy-leg jeans more structure. Its polished capability capitalises on Business Casuals, adding instant bursts of confidence. With the right fit, it looks flattering on diverse body types boosting body positivity.

4. Plaid Suiting Blazer- Go-To Quiet Luxury

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the trends that everyone needs to onboard this winter is ‘Quiet Luxury’. Rapidly gaining pace on the sartorial scene, a perfect choice for all the Corporate Girlies is all about minimalism and eliminating the flamboyant display of luxury via logos. And what can be a better attire than a plaid-suiting blazer to paint the art of subtlety? Extremely simple to pair, from trousers to mini skirts the styling options are manifold. The Plaid design not only adds depth and tone to the blazer but integrates beautifully with luxuriance and serenity.

5. Shearling Shackets- Faux Alert

A classical style that will always be trending but even more so this winter is Shearling but in Shackets. While shearling jackets, coats and trenches have become commonplace, revamp your outfit by adding some magic to it with Shearling Shackets. Being extremely practical and chic, this season's shearling shackets are packed with Faux Alert. Given the rising environmental damage, fashion mavens are shifting towards vegan fabric choices, which is why there is no need to look no further than Faux Shearling Shackets.

6. Winter Wardrobe- From Lavish Casuals to Insouciance Luxury

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Casuals and Luxury aside, timelessness has been the watchword for the upcoming winter fashion season. With fashionistas around the world making a pronounced shift to more conscious apparel and stylistic choices, there’s freedom, creativity and individuality in the forthcoming winter fashion calendar’s looks that at first glance appear to be emulative.