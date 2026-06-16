Chikankari kurtas under ₹1500 that bring everyday elegance to your wardrobe: 8 picks
From everyday cotton classics to flowy rayon styles, these Chikankari kurtas under ₹1500 bring Lucknowi elegance to your wardrobe without overspending.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BHARVITA Womens Cotton Embroidered Chikankari Work Straight Kurta Dupatta Pant Set (in, Alpha, S, Pink)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Ada Women Cotton Regular Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti Kurta A411769 White (XL)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Seva Chikan Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Blue Cotton Kurta Kurti for Women (4317_Blue_L)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Women’s Rayon Lakhnavi Chikankari Embroidered Straight Kurta | Long Ethnic Kurta for Office Wear, Festive & Casual Outfits | 3/4th Sleeves (IN, Alpha, M, Regular, Mustard Yellow)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BHARVITA Cotton Chikankari Work Straight Kurta Set
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Seva Chikan Women Cotton Straight Fit Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Kurta Kurti (4324_ Yellow_M)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
RATAN Women Rayon Straight Fit Lucknowi Chikankari Ethnic Wear Kurta (MEHR-1790-S_Onion Pink)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
There are some fashion pieces that never really leave the wardrobe conversation and Chikankari kurtas are proof. Every summer, when wardrobes start shifting towards lighter fabrics, softer colours, and outfits that can actually survive the heat, this centuries-old Lucknowi embroidery finds its way back into the spotlight.
The reason is simple: Chikankari manages to look delicate without feeling overdone. The fine threadwork, floral motifs, and breezy silhouettes bring an old-world charm, but modern cuts and affordable styles have made it one of the easiest ethnic trends to wear every day.
From celebrities styling pastel Chikankari sets to fashion lovers pairing embroidered kurtas with jeans, trousers, and contemporary accessories, this craft has moved far beyond being just “occasion wear.” It is now the kind of wardrobe staple that works for office mornings, coffee plans, festive lunches, travel days, and those last-minute family gatherings where you still want to look effortlessly put together.
And while premium hand-embroidered pieces can cost a fortune, the good news is that you don’t have to spend thousands to add this timeless style to your closet. There are plenty of beautiful Chikankari kurtas under ₹1500 that bring the same elegant vibe without making your wallet cry.
Whether you love classic whites, soft pastels, flowy rayon styles, or complete kurta sets that require zero styling stress, these picks prove that traditional fashion can be affordable, comfortable, and very much in trend.
Chikankari kurtas for women
1.
BHARVITA Cotton Embroidered Chikankari Work Kurta Set
If you love outfits that are basically ready-to-wear solutions, this Chikankari kurta set is a winner. The straight kurta, matching pants, and dupatta come together to create a complete ethnic look without the usual “what bottom should I pair this with?” confusion.
The cotton fabric keeps it light and breathable, while the embroidered details add that graceful traditional touch. It feels festive enough for small celebrations but comfortable enough for regular wear.{{/usCountry}}
The cotton fabric keeps it light and breathable, while the embroidered details add that graceful traditional touch. It feels festive enough for small celebrations but comfortable enough for regular wear.{{/usCountry}}
Style it with: Silver jhumkas, embroidered juttis, and a tote bag for that effortless “I woke up like this” ethnic look.{{/usCountry}}
Style it with: Silver jhumkas, embroidered juttis, and a tote bag for that effortless “I woke up like this” ethnic look.{{/usCountry}}
2.
Ada Cotton Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti
This one is for the minimalists who believe less is more. The beauty of this Ada kurti lies in its subtle embroidery and classic Lucknowi craftsmanship.
The cotton fabric makes it a summer-friendly pick, while the regular fit keeps the silhouette easy and flattering. It is the kind of kurta that quietly does the work—you don’t need loud prints or heavy embellishments when the detailing speaks for itself.
Perfect for office days, casual outings, or those “I want to look put together but not overdressed” moments.
Style it with: White pants, delicate earrings, and kolhapuris for a clean summer look.
3.
Seva Chikan Hand Embroidered Cotton Kurta
A good Chikankari kurta is basically a wardrobe safety net, and this one fits right in. The traditional embroidery gives it a handcrafted feel, while the simple silhouette keeps it modern and wearable.
Made in cotton, this kurta is designed for days when the temperature is high but your outfit standards are higher. The relaxed design makes it easy to style, repeat, and love. Think of it as your “I have nothing to wear” emergency outfit.
Style it with: Straight pants, oxidised jewellery, and comfortable flats.
4.
OWLSKY, SASSY & STYLO Rayon Lakhnavi Chikankari Kurta
If you prefer a kurta with a softer, flowier fall, this rayon Chikankari style brings exactly that. The fabric drapes beautifully, giving the straight silhouette a more fluid and elegant appearance.
The three-quarter sleeves and ethnic detailing make it versatile enough for workwear, festive lunches, and casual evenings. It has that perfect balance of traditional charm and modern simplicity.
Style it with: Cigarette pants, a structured handbag, and minimal jewellery for a polished look.
5.
BHARVITA Cotton Chikankari Work Straight Kurta Set
Another beautiful pick from Bharvita, this set is for anyone who likes their ethnic wear coordinated and fuss-free.
The straight kurta silhouette keeps the look sleek, while the matching pieces create a balanced outfit. The embroidery adds texture without making it feel too heavy, which means you can comfortably wear it beyond just special occasions.
It is the kind of set that works for office hours, festive gatherings, and everything in between.
Style it with: Pearl earrings, nude sandals, and a sleek hairstyle.
6.
Seva Chikan Apricot Cotton Chikankari Kurta
Move over basic whites; soft pastel Chikankari deserves its moment too. This apricot-toned kurta brings a fresh, feminine twist to traditional Lucknowi embroidery. The warm shade makes it perfect for daytime wear, while the delicate detailing keeps it elegant. It is light, pretty, and very much the outfit equivalent of a summer breeze.
Style it with: Gold hoops, woven bags, and soft makeup for a dreamy daytime look.
7.
RATAN Rayon Straight Lucknowi Chikankari Kurta
For everyday ethnic dressing, this rayon kurta is the kind of piece you will keep reaching for. The straight silhouette gives it a clean structure, while the Chikankari detailing prevents it from feeling too basic.
The soft drape makes it comfortable for long days, whether you are heading to work, running errands, or meeting friends. It is simple, elegant, and exactly the kind of wardrobe staple that earns repeat wears.
Style it with: Printed dupatta, simple jewellery, and comfortable sandals.
Trends come and go, but Chikankari stays because it understands the assignment: looking elegant without trying too hard. The embroidery adds personality, the fabrics make it wearable, and the silhouettes fit into everyday life. Whether you like minimal fashion or love adding accessories, a Chikankari kurta always gives you room to play.
Similar stories for you:
Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review
Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style
Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style
-
What makes Chikankari kurtas special?
Chikankari is a traditional Lucknow embroidery style known for delicate handcrafted threadwork and floral-inspired patterns.
-
How can I make a simple Chikankari kurta look stylish?
Add statement earrings, a structured handbag, stylish footwear, and a well-draped dupatta to elevate it instantly.
-
Can Chikankari kurtas be styled for office?
Absolutely. Simple straight-fit kurtas paired with trousers or pants create an elegant workwear look.
-
Are Chikankari kurtas suitable for summer?
Yes. Cotton Chikankari kurtas are especially popular in summer because they are breathable and lightweight.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.