Colouring your hair for the first time? Know which common mistakes to avoid

Colouring your hair can feel transformative as you embrace a new look. While it is certainly exhilarating to see your dream Pinterest look come to life, choosing the right shade is not the only consideration. There are several other factors you need to understand before colouring your hair.ALSO READ: 9 signs your hair colour is doing more damage than you think: From split ends to dullness

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So, what should first-timers know before booking a colour appointment? Rochelle Chhhabra, head of Streax Professional, shared with HT Lifestyle the common mistakes to avoid, how frequently hair can be recoloured, and the aftercare habits that can help keep the colour vibrant for longer.

What are the common mistakes first-timers make?

There are a few simple, no-brainer rules that first-timers should follow to avoid common hair-colouring mistakes.

Rochelle said, “The right hair colour should complement your skin tone, natural hair texture, lifestyle, and the level of maintenance you’re willing to commit to. A professional consultation helps determine what will look best while maintaining the health of your hair.”

The same shade may look different on each person depending on their physical features, which is why it is important to assess beforehand whether the hair colour will suit you.

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{{^usCountry}} The expert also mentioned avoiding the misconception that all hair colours damage hair equally. She added, “Professional salon colour systems have evolved significantly and now include gentler, ammonia-free formulations enriched with conditioning ingredients such as Argan Oil and Walnut Oil, which help maintain softness, shine, and overall hair quality during the colouring process." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expert also mentioned avoiding the misconception that all hair colours damage hair equally. She added, “Professional salon colour systems have evolved significantly and now include gentler, ammonia-free formulations enriched with conditioning ingredients such as Argan Oil and Walnut Oil, which help maintain softness, shine, and overall hair quality during the colouring process." {{/usCountry}}

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Colouring your hair for the first time requires you to do your own research.

How frequently can you recolour your hair?

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As per the expert, there is no universal recolouring schedule, as it depends on hair growth, hair condition, the type of colour service, and individual maintenance preferences. However, she offered a general guideline.

“Generally, root touch-ups are recommended every four to six weeks, while refreshing the mid-lengths and ends every eight to twelve weeks is usually sufficient if the hair remains healthy,” she noted.

You may want to recolour the entire length, but Rochelle reminded us that even professional colourists typically avoid recolouring the entire length during every appointment. Instead, they focus on the new growth and refresh the mid-lengths and ends only when necessary, helping to prevent excessive processing and damage.

Post-colour care is equally important. Rochelle recommended colour-safe shampoos, nourishing conditioners and treatments enriched with ingredients such as argan oil to restore moisture, enhance shine and preserve colour vibrancy between salon visits.

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Do sulphate-free shampoos help hair colour last longer?

The expert answered, “Yes, sulphate-free shampoos can help preserve hair colour because they cleanse more gently, reducing unnecessary colour washout. However, they are only one part of an effective colour-care routine.”

Tips to make your hair colour last longer

Here are the simple changes recommended by the expert that can help make a noticeable difference:

Wash your hair with lukewarm water rather than hot water.

Minimise excessive heat styling.

Use a heat protectant whenever styling.

Gently dry hair with a microfibre towel instead of rubbing with a regular towel.

Finish with a lightweight serum containing ingredients such as Vitamin E to reduce frizz and enhance shine.

Advisable to avoid DIY remedies like lemon juice or curd on professionally coloured hair, as their acidic nature can interfere with colour longevity and leave the hair feeling dry or uneven.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.