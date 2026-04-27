Rasha Thadani says ‘comfort over statement’ is the style rule every Gen Z girl is following right now

At a sun-drenched brunch in Mumbai, ALDO unveiled its Spring-Summer 2026 collection and honestly, the vibe was exactly what you’d expect from a warm-weather fashion moment: relaxed, social, and very style-forward. Fronting the event was brand ambassador Rasha Thadani, who not only showcased her favourite picks but also casually hopped behind the DJ console (because why not?).

Rasha Thadani on Gen Z trends

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The collection itself leans into comfort-first fashion such as sculptural heels, easy sneakers, and bags that actually fit your life. And if Rasha’s style philosophy is anything to go by, we’re officially entering an era where effortless over overdone.

HT Shop Now caught up with Rasha for a quick, rapid-fire style chat, and her answers are exactly the kind of low-effort, high-style energy Gen Z is chasing.

Q. Shopping mood: store-hopping or 2 a.m. online cart?

Rasha: Store-hopping.

Q. Micro bag or “fits my whole life” tote?

Rasha: Fits my whole life tote. Function over fashion? Not quite. More like function is fashion now. Oversized totes are having a moment, and they’re actually practical.

Q. How would you style your favourite footwear piece from day to night?

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Rasha: ALDO has these really cute kitten heels which could work very well in the day and at night Invest in versatile footwear. A good pair of kitten heels can carry you from meetings to dinner without a second thought.

Q. Sneakers, heels or flats: What’s your current vibe?

Rasha: Sneakers.

Q. One trend you’re loving right now?

Rasha: Comfort over statement.

Q. One trend you’re completely over?

Rasha: Capris.

Q. Your five-minute “I’m late” outfit formula?

Rasha: Sunglasses, oversized jacket, jeans, sneakers.

Q. One styling trick that makes any outfit look expensive?

Rasha: A nice bag.

Q. Your personal style in one line right now?

Rasha: Effortless, authentic and comfortable.

Q. Two must-have pieces every Gen Z girl needs this season?

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{{^usCountry}} Rasha: Sneakers and a cute bag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rasha: Sneakers and a cute bag. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Q. How do you stay trend-aware but still authentic? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q. How do you stay trend-aware but still authentic? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rasha: Get inspired but stay true to yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rasha: Get inspired but stay true to yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Q. What do you look for in the perfect shoes and bag? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q. What do you look for in the perfect shoes and bag? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rasha: Comfort, colour, and if it can fit enough stuff. Similar stories for you: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rasha: Comfort, colour, and if it can fit enough stuff. Similar stories for you: {{/usCountry}}

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Rasha Thadani: FAQs What is the key trend for SS26 according to Rasha Thadani? Comfort over statement—prioritising wearability without sacrificing style.

What’s a quick, go-to outfit formula? Sunglasses, oversized jacket, jeans, and sneakers—simple and stylish.

How can I make my outfit look more expensive? Invest in a good-quality bag—it instantly elevates any look.

What are Rasha’s must-have fashion items this season? Sneakers and a cute, functional bag.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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