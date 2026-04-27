Rasha Thadani says ‘comfort over statement’ is the style rule every Gen Z girl is following right now
HT Shop Now caught up with Rasha Thadani for a quick style chat, her take? Comfort over statement, sneakers always, and bags that actually fit your life.
At a sun-drenched brunch in Mumbai, ALDO unveiled its Spring-Summer 2026 collection and honestly, the vibe was exactly what you’d expect from a warm-weather fashion moment: relaxed, social, and very style-forward. Fronting the event was brand ambassador Rasha Thadani, who not only showcased her favourite picks but also casually hopped behind the DJ console (because why not?).
The collection itself leans into comfort-first fashion such as sculptural heels, easy sneakers, and bags that actually fit your life. And if Rasha’s style philosophy is anything to go by, we’re officially entering an era where effortless over overdone.
HT Shop Now caught up with Rasha for a quick, rapid-fire style chat, and her answers are exactly the kind of low-effort, high-style energy Gen Z is chasing.
Q. Shopping mood: store-hopping or 2 a.m. online cart?
Rasha: Store-hopping.
Q. Micro bag or “fits my whole life” tote?
Rasha: Fits my whole life tote. Function over fashion? Not quite. More like function is fashion now. Oversized totes are having a moment, and they’re actually practical.
Q. How would you style your favourite footwear piece from day to night?
Rasha: ALDO has these really cute kitten heels which could work very well in the day and at night Invest in versatile footwear. A good pair of kitten heels can carry you from meetings to dinner without a second thought.
Q. Sneakers, heels or flats: What’s your current vibe?
Rasha: Sneakers.
Q. One trend you’re loving right now?
Rasha: Comfort over statement.
Q. One trend you’re completely over?
Rasha: Capris.
Q. Your five-minute “I’m late” outfit formula?
Rasha: Sunglasses, oversized jacket, jeans, sneakers.
Q. One styling trick that makes any outfit look expensive?
Rasha: A nice bag.
Q. Your personal style in one line right now?
Rasha: Effortless, authentic and comfortable.
Q. Two must-have pieces every Gen Z girl needs this season?
Rasha: Sneakers and a cute bag.{{/usCountry}}
Rasha: Sneakers and a cute bag.{{/usCountry}}
Q. How do you stay trend-aware but still authentic?{{/usCountry}}
Q. How do you stay trend-aware but still authentic?{{/usCountry}}
Rasha: Get inspired but stay true to yourself.{{/usCountry}}
Rasha: Get inspired but stay true to yourself.{{/usCountry}}
Q. What do you look for in the perfect shoes and bag?{{/usCountry}}
Q. What do you look for in the perfect shoes and bag?{{/usCountry}}
Rasha: Comfort, colour, and if it can fit enough stuff.
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Rasha: Comfort, colour, and if it can fit enough stuff.
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Rasha Thadani: FAQs
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What is the key trend for SS26 according to Rasha Thadani?
Comfort over statement—prioritising wearability without sacrificing style.
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What’s a quick, go-to outfit formula?
Sunglasses, oversized jacket, jeans, and sneakers—simple and stylish.
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How can I make my outfit look more expensive?
Invest in a good-quality bag—it instantly elevates any look.
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What are Rasha’s must-have fashion items this season?
Sneakers and a cute, functional bag.
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