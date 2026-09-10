Content creators Aparna Thomas and Mehr Panchal share their favourite ‘tried and tested beauty hacks’ on Makeup Day 2026

The internet is packed with beauty hacks, but with so many tips doing the rounds, it can be hard to tell which ones are actually worth trying. On the occasion of International Makeup Day, celebrated on September 10, HT Lifestyle spoke to content creators Mehr Panchal and Aparna Thomas in an exclusive interview about their favourite beauty and makeup hacks.

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From achieving a seamless, natural-looking base to getting that lit-from-within glow, they share the simple, tried-and-tested tricks that have earned a permanent spot in their beauty routines. (Also read: Adah Sharma's wellness ritual includes staring at ‘tree’ for 10 minutes daily; calls crows her fashion icon: Interview )

Aparna Thomas’ makeup hacks

For Aparna, less is more when it comes to creating a natural-looking makeup base. She recommends starting with a small amount of foundation and adding coverage only where it is needed.

“One makeup trick I always swear by is keeping my base really thin. Instead of applying a lot of foundation everywhere, I start with a small amount and only build coverage where I actually need it. It makes such a difference because your skin still looks like skin, rather than looking heavily covered,” Aparna said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also likes using a damp sponge after applying her base with her fingers to get a seamless finish. “I also like pressing my base in with a damp sponge after applying it with my fingers. It takes away any excess product and gives the skin a much more seamless finish,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also likes using a damp sponge after applying her base with her fingers to get a seamless finish. “I also like pressing my base in with a damp sponge after applying it with my fingers. It takes away any excess product and gives the skin a much more seamless finish,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Blush placement is another trick Aparna uses to change the overall look of her makeup. “Another favourite little makeup trick is changing where I place my blush depending on the look I want. For a more lifted, fresh look, I keep most of the blush slightly higher on the cheeks and blend it towards the temples rather than bringing it too low,” she said.

Her final tip is to start with less product and build gradually. “And I always start with less product and build it up. It’s much easier to add more blush than to fix too much, especially when you’re doing your makeup in a hurry,” Aparna said.

Mehr Panchal’s beauty trick for natural glow

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Mehr, meanwhile, prefers a fresh, glowing makeup look and has a simple trick for creating a subtle, lit-from-within finish. “One of my favourites is mixing a tiny amount of highlighter with my cream blush; it gives that naturally lit-from-within glow instead of looking like you’ve layered highlighter on top,” Mehr said.

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She also recommends paying attention to lip preparation, especially when using matte products. “I also always exfoliate my lips gently before applying lip products, especially matte ones, because the colour sits so much smoother,” she added.

When it comes to setting makeup, Mehr suggests being strategic with powder instead of applying it all over the face. “Another trick I’ve found really useful is setting only the areas that tend to get oily instead of powdering the entire face. It keeps the skin looking fresh and dewy,” she said.

For Mehr, the key to good makeup is enhancing the skin rather than covering it completely. “I am a clean-girl makeup through and through, hence, it should enhance your real skin underneath as well,” she added.

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