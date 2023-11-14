Corset belts: The latest trend dominating the fashion charts, check out 6 trendy ways to style it for a glamorous look

In the ever-changing world of fashion, trends come and go and one trend that has caught people's attention recently is corset belts. This stylish fashion trend is currently dominating the style charts and has emerged as a true fashion statement that has caught the attention of trendsetters and fashionistas. No longer just a waist-cincher, it has become a focal point of an outfit. From popular influencers to global celebrities, everyone is experimenting with corset belts and putting their best fashion game forward. Whether it's an award show or a lavish Bollywood party, corset belts are everywhere and can be worn in multiple ways to elevate the look. If you have yet to incorporate this trendy item into your wardrobe or are unsure how to style it, don't worry, we are here to help. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: From chiffon sarees to traditional prints: Decoding the latest fashion trends and tips to blend them into your wardrobe )

Trendy tips and tricks to style corset belts

Corset belts are ruling the fashion charts: Check out 6 trendy ways to style it(Instagram)

In a conversation with HT Digital, Suman Bharti, fashion expert and founder of Bunny Corset, shared reasons why you must have corset belts in your wardrobe and trendy ways to style them for a truly glamorous look.

1. A versatile piece in your wardrobe

Corsets allow wearers to experiment with various looks and ensembles thanks to their unmatched adaptability. They provide infinite opportunities to improve any appearance because they may be worn over dresses, blouses, shirts, and even outerwear. With corset belts, you may boost your entire appearance and make a statement, whether you're going for a casual, edgy, or formal approach. Furthermore, you can enhance the appeal of both your Indian and Western outfits with these versatile corsets.

Whether you prefer to elevate your Western attire or complement your ethnic ensemble, the corset market offers a wide range of options. You can select from traditional choices like a steampunk corset belt or opt for a contemporary alternative like a leather corset belt. Whether you're donning an extravagant lehenga or a stunning wedding gown, the right overbust corset not only enhances your appearance but also provides essential spinal support.

2. Clinching the waist

Corset Belts are known to reduce waist size as well as support the hip area. Also, it offers support to the spine and corrects your posture. Regular wearing of corsets not only corrects your waist size but also helps in weight reduction. Luckily, modern-day corsets are not as restrictive as the old-age pieces.

3. Transitioning day-to-night looks

Corset belts can effortlessly transition your outfit from day to night. Adding a corset belt to a casual daytime ensemble, such as teaming it up with a T-shirt and jeans or wearing it over a flowy dress could be a perfect outfit to wear in the office, brunches with family, and your girl gang. You can instantly transform it into a chic evening look by pairing your little black dress with a leather corset belt.

4. Effortless layering

Corset belts can be layered over different types of clothing to create looks that have never been before. They can be easily worn over shirts, blazers, coats, or even sweater dresses, instantly making your outfit interesting and elevating your layering game.

5. Redefining texture and dimensions

Wearers of corsets can experiment with proportions and create eye-catching focal points by utilizing the variety of widths and styles available. Corset belts provide you the freedom to experiment with various silhouettes due to elasticity and structured materials, whether you want to draw attention to your waist or create a visually striking contrast.

6. Bringing in the vintage charm

Designers have brought back the old appeal of this timeless accessory by combining corset belts with modern clothing. The corset belt is a stylish item that artfully fuses historical and modern design features. The corset belt's lace-up feature not only gives it a distinctive aesthetic appeal but also enables sizing adjustment, enabling a customized fit for various body types. With these belts, you can effortlessly blend traditional and contemporary design elements. You’ll see that it has lace-up features and rich embellishments that remind you of the old era when corsets were crucial components for any woman’s outfit.

