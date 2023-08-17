From chiffon sarees to traditional prints: Decoding the latest fashion trends and tips to blend them into your wardrobe

Fashion isn't just about clothes; it's a language that allows us to express our individuality and embrace the ever-evolving pulse of culture. The fashion industry is constantly changing. From puff sleeves to sequins to pantsuits and chiffon sarees, fashion trends change at a rapid pace and it can be overwhelming to keep up with the latest trends. However, it is not very practical to change your wardrobe every six months based on current trends, but by understanding the fashion craze, you can easily adapt your styling and give a fresh look to your old clothes. There are some tips and tricks that can help you incorporate trends into your wardrobe and everyday style without losing your individuality and personal style. (Also read: From dreamy Mermaidcore to glamorous Barbiecore: Tips and tricks to master these viral fashion trends like a pro ) Fashion trends that have taken runways by storm are now making their way into real-life wardrobes.(Instagram )

Tips to Incorporate Latest Fashion Trends into Your Wardrobe

Rahim Lakhani, Fashion Expert and Co-founder, 1 2 101 shared with HT Lifestyle some tips that will help you interpret fashion trends and upgrade your wardrobe tastefully.

1. Choose your comfort over anything else

If you look back, a decade ago, fashion was mostly about finding pieces that were not comfortable but trendy. However, these days, the focus is more on keeping things casual and comfortable. Athleisure or loungewear is something that has won hearts, both in terms of comfort and fashion. Opt for a baggy sweatshirt and a pair of comfortable joggers with a pair of sneakers and a belt bag and you are good to go.

2. Be the minimalist chic

Minimalism never goes out of fashion. Both, minimalistic jewellery and makeup looks are the in-thing nowadays. Go for a pair of small solid golden hoops or a petite necklace or a dainty bracelet for a party or with your office wear. Use nude pink lipstick, some mascara and a little cheek tint to complete the look.

3. Create a sustainable wardrobe

Incorporating all kinds of trendy clothing, bags and shoes can be a little overwhelming and expensive. Invest in versatile quality clothes that can be worn in different ways to deliver key looks and can also last for a season, while keeping your signature style intact. Go for a pair of distressed mom jeans and combine them with blingy tops, a basic white tee or even a pastel Lucknowi kurta.

4. Take inspiration from the movies

Movies and actors have been setting fashion trends since time immemorial, be it Dimple Kapadia’s polka dot outfits in Bobby or Kareena Kapoor’s harem pants in Jab We Met. Even today, Alia Bhatt’s chiffon sarees from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani are the talk of the town. Choose a pastel chiffon saree and combine it with a bright sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neck. Complete the look with a black bindi and oxidised earrings and you are ready to rock!

5. Blend traditional and modern styles

Ajrakh, Ikat, Tie and Dye (Bandhani and Leheriya) and Kalamkari are some traditional forms of textile art that have been handloom lovers’ first choice when it comes to Indian wear like suits and sarees. However, they are now loved by the youth as well in the forms of western shirts, tops and dresses. You can use fabrics like brocade and silk to make blazers or pantsuits for occasions where you want to keep it traditional yet modern.

6. Embrace the ‘soft girl aesthetic’

Soft girl fashion is based on cutesy, feminine looks including a lot of pinks, pastels and glitters in your wardrobe. If you are a fan of such looks, you can opt for a plaid skirt or a pair of mom jeans with a crop pastel sweater or a petite white sleeveless crop top with laces to create the aesthetic.

Finally, incorporating the most recent fashion trends into your wardrobe is a fun approach to maintaining a current and new look. Keep comfort as your utmost priority, believe in the power of a sustainable wardrobe, stay up-to-date and most importantly, be yourself. Have fun and enjoy the process of upgrading your wardrobe with the newest trends. Happy styling!