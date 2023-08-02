From dreamy Mermaidcore to glamorous Barbiecore: Tips and tricks to master these viral fashion trends like a pro

Trends bring a sense of unity and diversity to the design process. They transcend boundaries, bridging cultures, and bringing together various forms of creative expression. Two such influences — Barbiecore and Mermaidcore — have revolutionized the Indian wear market, infusing it with a youthful and vivacious charm. By blending contemporary fashion with the timeless elegance of ethnic wear, women are embracing them to express their individuality and celebrate femininity. On one hand, as the Barbiecore trend's vibrant hues have redefined traditional pink sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits a modern twist with eye-catching shades ranging from bubblegum pink to electric fuchsia, the Mermaidcore trend with its flowing silhouettes and captivating use of sequins, has resulted in a fusion of fantasy and elegance. (Also read: Sunny Leone radiates Barbiecore magic in a stunning pink mini dress adorned with shimmer and fur: Watch ) Barbiecore and Mermaidcore are hottest fashion trends right now that are taking the world by storm! From Dua Lipa to Deepika Padukone, celebs are slaying these styles with flair.(Instagram)

Tips to rock Barbiecore and Mermaidcore trends

Raghav Mittal, MD and Creative Director, House of Surya shares with HT Lifestyle some tips and tricks to rock these popular fashion trends with perfection.

1. Embracing Barbiecore: Style advice

Bollywood divas Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Kajol and Ananya Pandey slaying the Barbiecore look. (Instagram )

To unleash your inner Barbie, set the fashion scene ablaze by experimenting with different fabrics and textures, like pairing a flowy pink lehenga with a sporty champagne-coloured crop top or a traditional pink saree with a contemporary blouse.

Barbiecore is adaptable for many different events, including weddings and celebratory gatherings. Choose elaborately embroidered pink lehengas with exquisite mirror work for formal occasions or a more relaxed pink salwar suit or an Anarkali with comical patterns or flowery prints for a day of celebrations.

Pro Tip: Be assertive, feisty, and bright! A crucial component of Barbiecore is layering. If you want to add depth and interest to your pink ensemble, think about adding a chic blazer, a shrug or an embellished cloak.

2. Birth of dreamy Indian aesthetics: Mermaidcore

Ocean-inspired and mermaidcore designs by Rahul Mishra (2023); Armani Privé worn by actor Amanda Seyfried (2022); Gaurav Gupta (2023); Versace (2021). (Getty Images)

The way we view special event clothing has been transformed by Mermaidcore. Delicately- designed sequin gowns in mesmerizing hues of seafoam green, ocean blue, and coral pink have become popular choices for weddings, receptions, and other celebrations. These gowns add an ethereal touch to traditional events, making the wearer feel like a mythical creature gliding through a fairytale.

The trend has impacted all Indian attires ranging from sarees to lehengas and even palazzo sets! With their form-fitting tops and flared sequined skirts, mermaid-style lehengas offer a new-age yet classic appeal. The intricate detailing of sequins and subtle tailoring create a captivating bridal ensemble.

Sequin embellishments adorn the saree borders and ‘pallus’, capturing the essence of shimmering ocean waves. These sarees are perfect for evening soirées and glamorous events.

Anarkalis and palazzo sets have welcomed the mermaid-core trend with innovation. Sequined bodices with flared bottoms emulate the elegance of mermaid tails, offering a unique and charming twist to traditional ethnic wear.

"The market for women's clothing in India has been significantly and enduringly impacted by such trends. Women may now express themselves in a creative and energetic way thanks to their dynamic use of colours and style. Modern Indian fashion is known for its combination of traditional and new-age features, and trends are essential to this delicate dance of cultural interchange," concludes Raghav Mittal.