Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping emerald necklace at Cannes 2026

Just weeks after her ethereal appearance at Met Gala 2026 in New York, Georgina Rodríguez has once again commanded the global fashion stage. Attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, the Spanish-Argentinian model and entrepreneur turned the legendary red carpet at the Palais des Festivals into her personal runway. Also read | Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace

Georgina Rodríguez stuns at Cannes Film Festival 2026. (Ap and Instagram/ queengeorginagio)

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The 32-year-old mother and longtime partner to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for the screening of Fjord, proving why she remains one of the most anticipated red carpet regulars.

Georgina Rodríguez's vintage-meets-drama look

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{{^usCountry}} Georgina Rodríguez opted for a mauve gown that balanced delicate textures with heavy, high-octane glamour. Her look was defined by a stunning contrast between the soft hues of her gown and the vibrant, deep green of her jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Georgina Rodríguez opted for a mauve gown that balanced delicate textures with heavy, high-octane glamour. Her look was defined by a stunning contrast between the soft hues of her gown and the vibrant, deep green of her jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Georgina wore a strapless, floor-length piece featuring a smoky mauve lace that exuded a romantic, antique feel. The gown was masterfully constructed, with intricate diagonal ruching across the bodice that created a corseted effect, accentuating her figure before flaring into a semi-sheer lace skirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Georgina wore a strapless, floor-length piece featuring a smoky mauve lace that exuded a romantic, antique feel. The gown was masterfully constructed, with intricate diagonal ruching across the bodice that created a corseted effect, accentuating her figure before flaring into a semi-sheer lace skirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The undisputed star of the evening was her Chopard necklace. According to Chopard, the spectacular piece is a feat of craftsmanship, featuring 152 emerald beads meticulously strung to form a lush, multi-strand collar and a central 13.86-carat round emerald that served as the focal point. A cascade of brilliant Chopard diamonds added a layer of lit-from-within radiance. She complemented the necklace with a matching diamond handcuff and several statement rings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The undisputed star of the evening was her Chopard necklace. According to Chopard, the spectacular piece is a feat of craftsmanship, featuring 152 emerald beads meticulously strung to form a lush, multi-strand collar and a central 13.86-carat round emerald that served as the focal point. A cascade of brilliant Chopard diamonds added a layer of lit-from-within radiance. She complemented the necklace with a matching diamond handcuff and several statement rings. {{/usCountry}}

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Georgina's hair was styled in deep, classic Hollywood waves, swept to one side to ensure the emeralds remained the centre of attention. For makeup, she leaned into a soft glam aesthetic — dewy skin, a nude lip, and a subtle smokey eye.

Who is Georgina Rodríguez?

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While she first rose to international prominence as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez has carved out a global identity as a fashionista, entrepreneur, and media personality. Beyond the red carpet, she is a successful businesswoman and the face of numerous luxury brands. Her Netflix docuseries, I Am Georgina (Soy Georgina), has given millions of fans an intimate look at her life, from a luxury sales assistant to a woman managing a multi-million-dollar personal brand.

Georgina and Ronaldo have been together for almost a decade and share a large, blended family. Following their August 2025 engagement, rumours are swirling that the couple plans to wed after the 2026 World Cup. 2026 has already been a landmark year for her style – from her custom seafoam Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown at the Met Gala to this latest appearance in Cannes, she continues to blend high-fashion risks with timeless elegance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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