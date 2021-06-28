Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot: Rakul Preet aces bold silhouette in off-shoulder mini
fashion

Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot: Rakul Preet aces bold silhouette in off-shoulder mini

Rakul Preet Singh’s latest photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani sizzles up the Internet as she looks like the finest doll in a multi-coloured thigh-high floral dress to flaunt a playful and bold silhouette in the shoulder-baring style | Check pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot: Rakul Preet aces bold silhouette in off-shoulder mini(Instagram/dabbooratnani)

Dazzling her way into our social media feeds with her sultry vibe, Rakul Preet Singh looked like the finest doll in an off-shoulder mini dress as pictures from photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s latest photoshoot flooded the Internet. Sizzling up the Monday mood, Rakul was seen dolled up in a multi-coloured thigh-high floral dress to flaunt a playful and bold silhouette and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Taking to his social media handle, the Indian fashion photographer unveiled Rakul’s smouldering look with a slew of pictures. The frames featured the Bollywood beauty channeling unicorn vibes as donned a satin blue-based dress with pink and yellow floral prints all over along with green leafy motifs.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a similar print cloth belt and Rakul completed her attire with a pair of silver and transparent pointed-toe heels. Leaving her luscious curly tresses open down her shoulders, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery bronze eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Rakul set fans hearts aflutter. The pictures were captioned, “Beauty Is Power, A Smile Is Its Sword (sic).”

Off-shoulder mini dresses trend are making a comeback to heat up with chic options for each style this summer. While many had purged several off-the-shoulder dresses from their summer closets, the shoulder-baring style is popping up on radar again and surprisingly, it is even better than before.

A hint of the Bohemian is one of the hottest looks this season while hobo-style designs are also hugely popular along with plain boho dress with scooped hemline. A new eye-catching silhouette that's looser and flower is in trend which feels fresh summer-ready and is another hit among the fashion crowd.

Topics
dabboo ratnani photoshoot rakul preet rakul preet singh bold silhouette mini dress doll floral dress style summer style style cue style goal bollywood fashion inspiration fashion goal fashion and trends fashion trends fashion spring fashion summer fashion trends
