Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot: Rakul Preet aces bold silhouette in off-shoulder mini

Dazzling her way into our social media feeds with her sultry vibe, Rakul Preet Singh looked like the finest doll in an off-shoulder mini dress as pictures from photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s latest photoshoot flooded the Internet. Sizzling up the Monday mood, Rakul was seen dolled up in a multi-coloured thigh-high floral dress to flaunt a playful and bold silhouette and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Taking to his social media handle, the Indian fashion photographer unveiled Rakul’s smouldering look with a slew of pictures. The frames featured the Bollywood beauty channeling unicorn vibes as donned a satin blue-based dress with pink and yellow floral prints all over along with green leafy motifs.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a similar print cloth belt and Rakul completed her attire with a pair of silver and transparent pointed-toe heels. Leaving her luscious curly tresses open down her shoulders, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery bronze eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Rakul set fans hearts aflutter. The pictures were captioned, “Beauty Is Power, A Smile Is Its Sword (sic).”

Off-shoulder mini dresses trend are making a comeback to heat up with chic options for each style this summer. While many had purged several off-the-shoulder dresses from their summer closets, the shoulder-baring style is popping up on radar again and surprisingly, it is even better than before.

A hint of the Bohemian is one of the hottest looks this season while hobo-style designs are also hugely popular along with plain boho dress with scooped hemline. A new eye-catching silhouette that's looser and flower is in trend which feels fresh summer-ready and is another hit among the fashion crowd.

