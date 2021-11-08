Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone glams colourful athleisure with mismatched heels in Dubai, fans call her Queen
Deepika Padukone glams colourful athleisure with mismatched heels in Dubai, fans call her Queen

Deepika Padukone added a touch of glamour to her colourful athleisure for attending an event in Dubai. She teamed the outfit with mismatched pair of pumps and looked stunning as ever.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:19 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Deepika Padukone is the rightful queen of fashion trends. Whatever the star wears ends up becoming a fad followed by millions of her followers. And now, Deepika is changing the way we wear athleisure with her latest photoshoot, and her fans are loving every bit of this sartorial moment. The star, who is married to Ranveer Singh, added a touch of glamour and colour to athleisure while attending an event in Dubai, and we loved her ensemble.

Athleisure is all about comfort and generally plays with solid neutral colours. However, Deepika's latest photos show us that one can easily add fun elements to it too. The actor wore a co-ord pair of top and sweatpants for attending an event featuring swirl print in different shades.

While to many, the obvious footwear choice with a tracksuit would be sneakers, Deepika opted for a pair of high heels to team with her outfit. However, the highlight of her look was that she decided to wear a mismatched pair of pumps - one red and one pink on each foot.

Take a look at Deepika's photos here:

The Chhapaak actor's ensemble featured a half-sleeve printed top that comes with a crew neckline, folded cuffs, and swirl print in dark red and fuchsia shades. A front knot on the top's hem added a cool vibe to her look.

Deepika paired the top with matching high-waisted sweatpants replete with the same swirl pattern and gathered hem. She rounded off her athleisure look with a matching jacket tied on her waist.

A sleek centre-parted ponytail, mismatched red and fuchsia pink pointed pumps, hoop earrings, a chunky gold chain, white face mask, and rings rounded off Deepika's accessories. She chose white nail paint, nude brown lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, a hint of blush, and on-fleek eyebrows for the beauty picks.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani and her fans posted her photos online. After they were shared on Instagram, the pictures received many likes and comments. A few fans called her "Queen." See a few more reactions:

Comments on Deepika Padukone's photo. 

What do you think of Deepika's athleisure look?

deepika padukone
