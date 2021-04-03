Deepika Padukone looks like a goddess in figure-flaunting all-blue look

Deepika Padukone is the new queen of monotone in Bollywood and we are loving her outfits. The Padmaavat actor has lately been donning a lot of monotone attires and not once has she failed to impress us. However, the recent ensemble that she wore has taken things up a notch. Deepika in an all-blue ensemble is kicking away all our blues and we are here for it.

The images that we are talking about show the actor wearing different shades of blue. For the shoot, Deepika opted for a figure-flaunting dress. The silhouette of the ribbed strap dress perfectly hugged her enviable curves. She teamed it with a pair of deep blue trench coat and added more character to the ensemble with the layer. Keeping the all-blue look intact, the actor wore a pair of royal blue heels and we are taking notes.

To accessorise the monotone look, she went the subtle route and was just seen wearing her engagement ring which she teamed with a chunky gold necklace. The actor also went with her signature look and was seen with subtle smokey eyes which were teamed with mascara-laden lashes, smudged kohl, a little bit of bronzer teamed with a nude lipstick and highlighter. To top off her chic look, she tied her hair in a messy low bun. Deepika shared the image with a rather intriguing and totally relatable caption which read, "Summer Already...? (sic)"

Deepika Padukone has lately been nailing a lot of monotone looks and we cannot help but take style cues from the actor. Check out some of her recent outfits that we have bookmarked:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film 83 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for Shakun Batra yet-to-be-titled film in Mumbai which also features Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

