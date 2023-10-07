Deepika Padukone proves she is the queen of airport fashion with a stylish jacket and denim ensemble. All pics, videos

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly the queen of airport fashion, and whenever she steps out of the airport her style is always on point. With perfect layering, minimal make-up, chic accessories and her dazzling smile, she always manages to turn heads. Deepika's style mantra is simple: Keep it comfortable yet trendy. The Jawan actress can pull off any look, whether it's a traditional saree or a red carpet-worthy gown. Her recent appearance in a beige jacket and denim jeans combo shows us how to rock the layering style. If you are looking for some casual fashion inspiration, then Deepika's chic airport look is your ideal inspiration. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Deepika Padukone's all-black boss babe look and Alia Bhatt's minimal airport styling wows the internet. Take notes )

Deepika Padukone's Effortlessly Stylish Airport Look

Deepika Padukone slays airport fashion with a chic jacket and denim ensemble(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday morning, the actress was spotted outside the Mumbai airport looking happy and radiant, her smile is sure to make your weekend better. Ever since her pictures and videos went viral, her fans have not stopped gushing over her, showering her post with tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote: "Queen of Bollywood" while several others dropped fire and heart emoticons. Let's take a look at her video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her effortlessly stylish look, Deepika donned an oversized white shirt with a deep v-neckline, full sleeves and flowy fabric. She paired it with a beige half-sleeved jacket with a double collar and attached buttons. She teamed it with a pair of blue denim jeans, which she folded at the bottom to add a bit of flair to her look. As far as accessories are concerned, Deepika kept it minimal and styled her look with a pair of brown Chelsea boots. With her lush tresses styled into soft curls and left open in the middle part, it cascaded beautifully down her shoulders. Keeping her makeup look minimal, she wore nude eyeshadow, mascara lashes, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With a pair of black round sunglasses, Deepika completed her airport look and made her fans swoon. We can't wait to see her next fabulous look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!