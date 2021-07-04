Deepika Padukone throws back to Chhapaak days with her bold look in black corset

The Bollywood fans are hooked for latest updates from the sets of Pathan as Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets but fashionistas are currently taking styling goals from the diva who threw it back to her Chhapaak days by sharing a bold picture from one of its promotional events recently. As the '90s-inspired boudoir chic and the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear continues to trend, Deepika treated fans to the sartorial picture from the days of Chhapaak promotions back in 2019 where she dolled up an oversized white Jacquemus shirt with a black Dolce & Gabbana corset.

It was on New Year this year that the diva returned to Instagram after deleting all media previously shared on her social media handle. Promoting mental health and welfare, Deepika shared her first post on New Year this year by encouraging fans to share what they were grateful for and ever since then, has been giving glimpses of her childhood memories, baking sessions and slaying photoshoots in between.

Taking to her social media handle this weekend, the actor shared a picture from 2019 photoshoot which featured one of her sultry looks for the promotions of Meghna Gulzan-directorial Chhapaak. The picture framed Deepika raising the heat in a white over-sized shirt from Jacquemus which came with a collar and full sleeves.

Deepika paired it with mom jeans from Zara and topped the shirt with a sheer black corset from Dolce and Gabbana. She completed the attire by adding spunk with a pair of statement heels from Jimmy Choo that sported a big bow each.

Leaving her luscious tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, Deepika accessorised her look with golden bracelets and finger rings and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Looking benign and bold as she pulled off the look with utmost elegance, Deepika captioned the picture, "Whatcha Lookin’ at… (sic)."

Check out Deepika Padukone's other pictures from similar photoshoot in 2019 here:

A favourite of Bollywood divas this year, corsets were recently hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and are making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.

