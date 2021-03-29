Deepika Padukone wishes fans a happy Holi in yellow velvet Sabyasachi number

Deepika Padukone knows how to pull off a gown as well as a baggy tracksuit with equal finesse, and the Bajirao Mastani actor looks effortlessly elegant in every ensemble she dons. Most recently the Padmaavat actor decided to treat fans to another stylish attire as she took to her social media profile to wish them a Happy Holi. Deepika was seen in a stunning ochre yellow coloured velvet salwar kurta by ace couturier, and one of the 35-year-old actor's more favoured designers, Sabyasachi Mukherji. Deepika can be seen posing in the elegant and simple number by the designer with minimal embroidered laces adorning the borders of her dupatta, sleeves and bottom of her salwar. She accesorized her look with gold and orange jhumkas and several bangles and kadas in her hands. She wore golden coloured pumps, sporting minimal nude makeup and her hair in a low, messy ponytail. Her look was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

While most of us are melting in the sweltering heat, Deepika managed to look as breezy and fresh as always despite the velvet fabric that would have most gasping for air. Deepika shared the post with the caption, "Happy Holi". On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will soon share screen along with husband, Ranveer Singh in 83, an Indian sports drama directed by Kabir Khan in which the Gully Boy actor will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will portray the cricketer's wife, Romi Bhatia. She will also soon be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and also Nag Ashwin's next alongside Prabhas. Deepika also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and the Bollywood remake of The Intern lined up.