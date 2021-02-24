Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set couple goals, twin in all-black for dinner

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh don't only set couple goals with their adorable and enviable chemistry with each other, but are also included in the list of best dressed celebrities in B-Town, and for good reason. The couple have often been spotted in co-ordinated outfits be it during casual outings, family functions, while heading to the airport, for some red carpets and even when they go to seek blessings at temples. Most recently the couple was spotted heading out from a restaurant late on Tuesday night, it seems the couple want to make the most of being able to eat outdoors given that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has hinted another lockdown. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actors both opted for all-black looks for the low-key dinner, and seemed in quite a rush as they didn't even pose for the paps that were waiting outside.





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh(Varinder Chawla)

Deepika opted for a boat necked ashen black sweatshirt which had tassles hanging from the sleeves that were rolled up to the elbow, this was paired by the Padmaavat actor with baggy, black denims, a matching black mask, white Nike sneakers and no accessories, except for a designer handbag.

Deepika Padukone(Varinder Chawla)

Deepika completed her look with a subtle smokey eye, and had her hair tied up in a low bun, as is her usual aesthetic. While Ranveer usually opts for eccentric outfits, quirky accessories and loud colours, he never misses an opportunity to twin with his better half, and that's just what he did in his matching atleisure outfit.

Ranveer Singh (Varinder Chawla)

While Ranveer was also dressed in all black, he opted for a black hoodie with tie-up detailing on it, black cargoes, a black snapback cap, matching black mask and glasses to complete the look. He also wore white sneakers like his significant other, and the duo were looking absolutely stunning even in the casual look.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will both be seen in the upcoming film, 83, an Indian sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Ranveer will portray Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife, Romi. Deepika has also recently been roped in as brand ambassador for Levis.