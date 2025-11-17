Demi Moore’s bejewelled gown steals the show at Landman Season 2 London premiere

Demi Moore dropped jaws and turned heads in an embroidered gown and structured skirt at the Landman Season 2 premiere in London on November 16, reports The Daily Mail. The Substance star was joined by co-actors Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton on the red carpet. Demi Moore poses at the UK premiere of Landman Season 2 in London.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Demi Moore at the Landman Season 2 premiere

Demi Moore showed up at the Landman Season 2 premiere in a stunning lace-bejewelled gown called the ERDEM SS26 Look 42, according to the outlet. Her strapless dress had a corseted bodice, a structured skirt, and multicoloured embroidered flowers.

Her black hair was styled in a half-up, half-down style, and she accessorised the outfit with diamond drop earrings and nude open-toed heels on the red carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton join Demi Moore

Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton joined the Academy Award nominee on the red carpet. The Final Destination actor looked breathtaking in her burgundy bra, which she paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers and a burgundy poncho layered over top. With her untied blonde hair, Larter charmed the red carpet.

Meanwhile, actor and filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris in Landman, sported a black longline blazer, slim trousers, boot heels, and a bright red Fedora.

What is Landman about?

Landman revolves around fortune-seeking roughnecks and billionaires in the oil industry, set in the boomtowns of Texas. As per the official synopsis, it is based on “the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly”.

Demi Moore plays the role of Cami Miller in Landman. In a recent interaction with TVLine, she described Cami as a fierce woman who embodies “a lot of femininity, unapologetically”.

“So when Cami says, "I'm meaner," I think it's because there's a fierceness to these women. And so, I hope I've made them proud,” Moore added.

FAQs

How old is Demi Moore?

Demi Moore is 63 years old.

When did Landman Season 2 premiere on Paramount+?

Landman Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on November 16.

What character does Demi Moore play in Landman?

Demi Moore plays Cami Miller in Landman.

Who is the director of Landman Season 2?

Landman Season 2 has been directed by Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, and Taylor Sheridan.