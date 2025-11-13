Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
Landman Season 2 Episode 1: When will it premiere? See date, cast, schedule and more

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 06:01 pm IST

Landman Season 2 episode 1: Here's all you need to know about the next instalment of the Paramount+ drama.

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Landman Season 2, which was confirmed in March this year, will premiere on November 16, 2025, on Paramount+, reports Harper's Bazaar. In 2024, Landman's inaugural episode attracted over 35 million viewers, making it the most-watched worldwide premiere in Paramount+ history. As the show returns this week with Billy Bob Thornton in the lead, here is all we know about Landman Season 2.

After the premiere on November 16, new episodes of Landman Season 2 will drop every Sunday until January 18. (Instagram/landmanplus)
Landman Season 2: Episode schedule

After the premiere on November 16, new episodes of Landman Season 2 will drop every Sunday until the season finale on January 18. Here is the complete episode schedule:

Episode 1: “Death and a Sunset” on November 16

Episode 2: “Sins of the Father” on November 23

Episode 3: “Almost a Home” on November 30

Episode 4: “Dancing Rainbows” on December 7

Episode 5: “The Pirate Dinner” on December 14

Episode 6: “Dark Night of the Soul” on December 21

Episode 7: “Forever Is an Instant” on December 28

Episode 8: “Handsome Touched Me” on January 4

Episode 9: “Plans, Tears and Sirens” on January 11

Episode 10: “Tragedy and Flies” on January 18

Landman Season 2: What to expect

According to Decider, Tommy will eventually reach his breaking point amid additional threats from large corporations and personal adversaries in the upcoming instalment. As per the synopsis, Billy Bob Thornton’s protagonist will face “mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin”.

Landman Season 2 will deal with Tommy’s “brutal” survival in West Texas.

Landman Season 2: Cast

Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles from Season 1. Among others, Sam Elliott and Stefania Spampinato are the new faces who joined the cast.

FAQs

When will Landman Season 2 premiere?

Landman Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on November 16, 2025.

Where can I watch Landman Season 2?

You can watch Landman Season 2 on Paramount+.

Who are the creators of the series Landman?

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace are the creators of the series Landman.

What is Landman Season 2 about?

Landman Season 2 explores Tommy’s (Billy Bob Thornton) “brutal” survival in West Texas.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
