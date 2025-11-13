Rev. Jesse Jackson health update: Civil rights leader, 84, hospitalized in Chicago

Long-time civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized this week, his organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, confirmed on Wednesday, November 12. He was reportedly battling health issues for over a decade, and was hospitalized in Chicago over a high pulse and a "rattle in his chest," NBC News' Jonathan Allen reported. Jesse Jackson, 84, started off as a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr.(REUTERS)

In a press release, the organisation said that Jackson remains under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). It is a rare neurological disorder that affects movement, balance, and eye control.

Jesse Jackson health update

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition noted that Jackson has been battling the condition “for more than a decade." He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and his PSP diagnosis was confirmed last April, the release said.

“The family appreciates all prayers at this time,” the statement added. No further details were released.

According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, PSP can resemble Parkinson’s in its early phase. Many people experience a steep progression, with significant disability often developing within a few years.

Who is Reverend Jesse Jackson?

Jackson emerged as a national figure in the 1960s. A protege of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., he was active in the broad push for racial and economic justice. His public profile expanded as he moved between organizing, political campaigns, and community programs, as per CNN.

In 1971, Jackson started Operation PUSH, aimed at improving economic conditions for Black communities across the United States. More than a decade later, he launched the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984, which focused on expanding access and protections for marginalized groups.

Both efforts eventually merged in 1996. They formed the organization now known as the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Its roots trace back to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s Operation Breadbasket, founded by King, where Jackson carried out early outreach and economic activism.

The coalition said Jackson remains under close medical watch. There is no timeline for updates, and the family has asked for privacy while doctors continue evaluations. For now, the organization said, the focus is on monitoring his PSP and keeping the public informed when appropriate.

FAQs

Why was Jesse Jackson hospitalized?

He was admitted for observation related to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder.

How serious is PSP?

PSP is a degenerative movement disorder that usually leads to severe disability within a few years.

What is Jesse Jackson known for?

He is a prominent civil rights leader who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. and founded Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition.