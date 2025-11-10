Keanu Reeves 'paralyzed after a stroke'? Truth behind viral hospital photos

Actor Keanu Reeves is often subject to baseless rumors that go viral because of his cult status in Hollywood. The latest of the rumors about Reeves going viral concerns a false letter from his mother about Reeves' hospitalization, along with fake photos of Reeves in the hospital. Keanu Reeves attends the special screening of "Good Fortune" at AMC Lincoln Square.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

But, as with many other rumors about Reeves, this one also has no credible reports or source behind it. As of now, there is no letter from Reeves mother about a possible hospitalization of Reeves, nor any confirmation from his representatives about Reeves being hurt.

The viral posts claim that Reeves' mother, Patricia Taylor, wrote a letter a letter about Reeves suffering a "devastating stroke," which has purportedly left him paralyzed on one side. The posts claimed that the letter was shared "exclusively with People magazine and posted on her private family blog".

The letter claimed that Reeves is "fighting for recovery in a Beverly Hills hospital." It states: "On October 28, during a quiet evening ride on his beloved motorcycle, the unimaginable struck. A sudden rupture in his brain, doctors say." Along with it, photos of Reeves in the hospital and a fake scan of his head after the alleged stroke were being shared.

Here's the viral post:

Also read: Good Fortune’ Review: Keanu Reeves Gets His Wings

Keanu Reeves' Last Public Appearance

Keanu Reeves, who has a prolific stage career alongside his Hollywood career, last appeared in public on November 4 for the Broadway play Waiting for Godot in which he is playing the lead.

Reeves and his co-star, Alex Winter, took the curtain call for the Halloween performance in their underwear, drenched in fake blood. It is part of a Halloween tradition employed by the play's director, Jamie Lloyd.