Wed, Oct 22, 2025
Bryant Gumbel hospitalized: What happened to the former ‘Today’ host? Here's what we know

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 02:40 am IST

Legendary sportscaster Bryant Gumble, 77, was hospitalized in New York after a medical emergency. His family says he’s “OK,” though details remain unclear.

Bryant Gumble, the legendary sports announcer, has been hospitalized in his New York Home after a medical emergency. Gumble, 77, was reportedly rushed to the hospital. In response to one of TMZ's questions on his current condition, a family member reportedly said that he is 'OK.' It's not known what exactly happened to the former 'Today' show host.

Bryant Gumbel, 77, is a legendary sports announcer and TV host. (@DebRobertsABC and @fsutoby on X)
According to TMZ, sources saw Bryant Gumbel being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Monday at around 9 p.m. from his apartment in Manhattan. He was reportedly on a stretcher as he left the building, the outlet reported.

Gumbel is reportedly still in the hospital undergoing treatment, but his representatives have refused to provide details on his condition and also did not reveal what exactly caused the medical emergency on Monday. The outlet added that a family member of Gumbel said that he is doing "OK" but did not elaborate further.

This story is being updated.

