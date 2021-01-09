Designer Saisha Shinde expresses gratitude after coming out as trans woman

Designer to the stars Saisha Shinde, formerly Swapnil Shinde, recently came out as a trans woman and shared her new identity with the world through her Instagram. The designer seems over the moon with the love and acceptance that everyone is showering on her and took to her Instagram to share her gratitude via a post captioned, "An immense thank you to each and every one :-) to say that I am overwhelmed with the support and love is an understatement ! all I feel at the end of this is GRATITUDE And trust me when I say I give back all the love and strength right back at everyone teamed with a tight hug. Let’s shine on and change this world!" The text on her post went on to share her hopes, "I share this with you because my journey is far from over, yet today, I feel a sense of peace I have longed for all my life. Today, I hope I can be a testimony to each one of you who may be going through a similar struggle and is in need of some faith. Today, I hope I can be a companion to each one of you who is feeling alone and lost in the midst of chaos. Today, I hope I serve as a reminder to all of you that there may be someone around us that could use your support and kind words. Be there for them."

The post went on to elaborate that accepting and sharing her truth was quite difficult, "Accepting and sharing my truth hasn't been easy, but I'm blessed to be born to a father who has been an endless source of strength, a family who always came around for my happiness, and friends who have rallied through the toughest times. I thank all those of you who have helped me birth Saisha Shinde. I promise to always live my truth fearlessly."

The designer also shared a selfie with her first clutch and captioned it, "Who knew something as simple as this would end up giving so much happiness ! My first Clutch ! ...P.s - excuse the non manicured nails ! I’m just a beginner."