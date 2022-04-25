Dia Mirza dazzles like sunshine in 21k kurta, palazzo set and we are smitten

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication and who better to back our claim than Bollywood actor Dia Mirza who is often seen slaying the steamy ethnic fashion game in shades of yellow and this Monday is no different. Painting Monday blues, a sparkling yellow with her sizzling ethnic style in a kurta and palazzo set, Dia encouraged ethnic fashion lovers to bookmark the radiant look for the next cultural outing this summer.

Taking to her Instagram story feature, Dia shared two pictures where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward that set the temperatures soaring across the Internet as the diva flaunted her killer looks. The pictures featured Dia donning a gorgeous yellow fine Chanderi kurta that came with thread work jaal on the yoke along with 3D organza flowers.

The sleeves and the pair of palazzo had a beautiful thread embroidery on an organza patch with a fine frill lace. The neck had a delicate hand-done tassel tie-up and Dia layered the attire with a coordinated yellow dupatta.

Dia Mirza in chanderi kurta set (Elevate Promotions)

Leaving her luscious brown tresses open down her shoulder in soft curls in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Dia completed her attire with a pair of bling golden and silver juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement crimson stud earrings that featured 26 carats of meticulously chosen stones, adding a hint of understated luxury to her entire look and 22 karat gold-plating.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Dia set fans on frenzy.

Dia Mirza in chanderi kurta set (Elevate Promotions)

The ensemble is credited to Indian apparel and clothing brand, Misri By Meghna Nayyar, that boasts of thoughtfully curated Spring/Summer and festive pop-ups every half a year with the idea of promoting traditional roots and everything fine and elegant from different cities under one roof. The yellow kurta set originally costs ₹20,999 on the designer website.

Dia Mirza's yellow kurta set from Misri By Meghna Nayyar (misri.in)

The juttis from Fizzy Goblet were priced at ₹2,990. As for the crimson studs, they are credited to jewellery brand, Aulerth, and originally cost ₹18,000.

Dia Mirza's juttis from Fizzy Goblet (fizzygoblet.com)

Dia Mirza's earrings from Aulerth (aulerth.in)

Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney. Yellow is the colour of hope, cheerful, happiness, optimism and joy but for us, it is synonymous with Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and if you have been here for long, you would vouch for our claim too as from pleated tunics to suits and sarees, Dia's love for yellow drips from her sartorial pictures on the Internet.