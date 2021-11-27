Dia Mirza raises the heat in 3 lakh bandhani red silk lehenga, bold blouse

Always the one to promote eco-friendly living and sustainable fashion choices, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza left fans swooning as she stepped our for work in an ethnic “couture carrying the legacies of artisans and ancient craft.” The “mamma at work” was seen raising the heat in a red smoking hot blouse with a daring plunge neckline and bandhani silk lehenga, with pockets included which is every girl's dream-come-true attire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Dia shared a slew of pictures that showed her amping up the bar of ethnic fashion goals with her own sexy spin. The pictures featured the diva donning a half sleeves blouse that came in red base and sported golden thread embroidery all over to enhance its rich look.

A gota patti border lined the plunging neckline that added to the oomph factor. It was teamed with a red lehenga that sported traditional bandhani work all over. Bandhani is a highly-specialized craft form practiced by the women of Kutch.

The designs take shape within the comfort of the artisans' homes over weeks and months depending on the number of knots a material requires. Each knot is made by skilled hands resulting in timelessly beautiful patterns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A constellation of handmade bandhani knots was released over Dia's red silk lehenga set. The patterns were highlighted with their signature craft of gota patti and additionally embellished with sequins, zardozi and dori patterns.

The ensemble came with pockets included as the piece came from their expanding conscious couture carrying the legacies of artisans and ancient craft. Dia layered it with a ravishing red dupatta to ace the ethnic vibe.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a half-clutch hairstyle, Dia accessorised her royal look with a tiny red bindi, a pair of bejewelled earrings, a choker, a necklace and a bracelet all from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal. Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The bandhani red silk lehenga set originally costs ₹3,04,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dia Mirza's red silk lehenga from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.