Diana Penty takes over Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture Week show with her irresistible elegance in plunge-neck gown

Actor Diana Penty has been taking over the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week with her irresistible elegance and desi glamour. Diana is one of the desi celebrities to attend the fashion week this year. After appearing at Rahul Mishra and Georges Chakra's Haute Couture shows, Diana watched Zuhair Murad's Couture Fall-Winter 2023/24 collection at the Hotel Potocki in Paris. She also shared stunning pictures of herself at the fashion event. Scroll through to see the photos.

Diana Penty attends Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture show

Diana Penty attends Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture Week show in a plunge-neck gown. (Instagram)

Diana Penty posted pictures from Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture show with the caption, "My first @zuhairmuradofficial show at #ParisHauteCouture week. Thank you for having me! A spectacular show [heart-eye emoji]." Styled by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander, Diana wore a metallic bronze-gold strapless gown from the shelves of the ready-to-wear statement couture brand Mae Paris. She chose minimal styling to glam up the ensemble. Check out the pictures below.

Diana Penty's irresistible elegance in the metallic look

Diana's metallic bronze-gold gown features a strapless pointed design, a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage, exaggerated off-the-shoulder full-length sleeves attached to the ensemble, a corseted fitting on the torso accentuating her svelte frame, ankle-length hem, and risqué thigh-high slit on the side adding the oomph factor.

Diana ditched all accessories to style the ensemble and completed the Haute Couture week look with strappy black block heel sandals. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle blush pink eye shadow, matching lip shade, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, contoured face, and a dewy base. A centre-parted sleek open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Fans react to Diana Penty's look

Diana Penty's photos garnered much love on social media. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "Gorgeous as always." A fan commented, "Goddess." Another wrote, "You are a stunner. Best than the rest." Others dropped hearts and fire emoticons to compliment her.

