Did Alia Bhatt just model for a Pakistani label? Truth behind new Instagram photos of Bollywood actor in silk suits

Social media was set abuzz this week when a Pakistan-based clothing label, Wajayesha Official, posted a series of images featuring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt draped in their latest ethnic wear. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to call foul on the 'collaboration'. Also read | Fact Check: Tom Holland, Zendaya's pic from 'Kerala' causes confusion among fans. Is it real?

Wajayesha Official seemingly digitally superimposing Alia Bhatt’s likeness on its clothing line. (Instagram/ wajayesha.official)

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On April 16, the brand shared a carousel of images on Instagram showcasing Alia in a variety of vibrant colours — ranging from deep burgundy and emerald teal to soft lavender and classic black. The caption read: “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! 🤭 Colour can be customised, book your order now.”

Alia Bhatt's edited picture shared by the brand (left), and the original inspiration. (Instagram/ wajayesha.official and Alia Bhatt)

The reality: a case of digital tailoring

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{{^usCountry}} While the outfits look seamless on the actor, the 'shoot' isn't exactly what it seems. Despite the brand's cheeky response to critics, these are not official campaign photos. The images are seemingly digitally edited (likely using AI or high-end retouching) to superimpose Alia’s face and torso onto the brand's 'pure sheesha silk' collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the outfits look seamless on the actor, the 'shoot' isn't exactly what it seems. Despite the brand's cheeky response to critics, these are not official campaign photos. The images are seemingly digitally edited (likely using AI or high-end retouching) to superimpose Alia’s face and torso onto the brand's 'pure sheesha silk' collection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The original photos that served as the base for these edits come from some of Alia’s public appearances, like her walk on the L'Oréal Paris runway in 2024: the silver-grey look clearly utilises Alia’s sleek, wet-hair look and distinct makeup from her ramp walk in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The original photos that served as the base for these edits come from some of Alia’s public appearances, like her walk on the L'Oréal Paris runway in 2024: the silver-grey look clearly utilises Alia’s sleek, wet-hair look and distinct makeup from her ramp walk in Paris. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several of the poses and jewellery sets, including the choker and floral accessories, are lifted from her photoshoot wearing Sabyasachi. Another edited picture appears to borrow from her styling during Gucci's show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several of the poses and jewellery sets, including the choker and floral accessories, are lifted from her photoshoot wearing Sabyasachi. Another edited picture appears to borrow from her styling during Gucci's show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia Bhatt's picture shared by the brand (left), and the original shared by the actor. (Instagram/ wajayesha.official and Alia Bhatt)

'She will sue you'

The Instagram post didn't sit well with many, who accused the brand of using the actor's likeness without permission for commercial gain. The comments section turned into a battleground of skepticism and humour with one Instagram user commenting, "Alia Bhatt ko pata hai brand shoot ke bare (Does Alia even know about this)?"

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The brand responded with laughing emojis, seemingly unfazed, and writing, “Viral karein please ki unku bhi pata chal jaye (Please make this post viral, so Alia also finds out).”

How brand reacted

A person also commented, "She will sue you!" To which the brand boldly replied, "No she will not." Many users tagged the actor to alert her of the copyright infringement. "This is AI, I will send this to her," a person commented.

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This isn't the first time smaller labels have seemingly used celebrity 'fakes' to boost sales. By using familiar faces like Alia Bhatt, brands tap into the 'aspirational' value of Bollywood fashion without the multi-million dollar endorsement fees. For now, fans are advised to take these 'celebrity-approved' collections with a heavy grain of salt — and a bit of digital skepticism.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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