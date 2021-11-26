Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Did you notice the infinity blouse?
fashion

Did you notice the infinity blouse?

From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, the ‘It’ blouse, a.k.a. the Infinity blouse is taking the internet by storm
Alia Bhatt sporting the unconventional blouse (Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST
ByShruti Shende

Actor Alia Bhatt recently wore a stunning blouse teamed with a chikankari lehenga to the sangeet ceremony of actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, and netizens couldn’t stop talking about it.

The blouse, designed by Manish Malhotra and styled by Ami Patel, became an instant hit due to its unconventional, bold design. Malhotra explains that the women of Kutch, Gujarat, who wear scarves as blouses, inspired him to create this particular design.

“Let’s call it the Infinity Blouse because of its resemblance to the symbol of infinity. We were fascinated by the scarf blouses that women in Kutch wrapped around themselves. It inspired us to make contemporary blouses in a similar design that are comfortable as well as trendy to wear,” says Malhotra.

Actor Ananya Panday recently appeared on the cover of a magazine wearing a similar blouse by Malhotra. And, not long ago, actor Radhika Madan wore the same style top by a fashion brand from Mumbai.

Bhatt’s embroidered blouse with a sheer net inlay beneath that reveals just the right amount of skin and is only visible when viewed closely, could be the next big thing. The styling possibilities for this design are endless — it can be worn as a blouse with a lehenga or saree, or as a top with smart denim pants or trousers.

