Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday; who wore what

The Dior Fall 2023 show was a beautiful mixture of style, glamour, Indian culture and the luxury label's elegant creations as the biggest names in the film and fashion industry arrived at the Gateway Of India. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative director of Christian Dior, displayed her Fall 23 collection in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai last night. Stars like Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Rekha, Thai stars - Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), Khushi Kapoor, Simone Ashley, Maisie Williams, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty, Poorna Jagannathan, Athiya Shetty, Raja Kumari, Masaba Gupta, Shweta Bachchan, Yara Shahidi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ujjwala Raut, Cara Delevingne, and more celebrities attended the fashion event. While many wore looks straight from the luxury house's runway collection, others included classic Dior elements to their outfits, like the Lady Dior. Keep scrolling to see who wore what to the occasion.

Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more stars attend. (Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show: Who wore what

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the Dior Fall 2023 show in stylish looks from the luxury fashion house. While Anushka chose a yolk yellow sleeveless dress, Virat complemented her in a grey double-breasted blazer, pants and a white round-neck shirt. The actor styled the ensemble with flats, a matching Lady Dior bag, open locks, gold earrings, and minimal makeup.

Rekha

Rekha was her glamorous and elegant self as she attended the Dior show in a timeless Kanjeevaram silk saree in mauve and gold hues. She wore the brocade six yards with a matching half-sleeve blouse, gold and red bangles, a gold embellished potli bag, a Kundan necklace, jhumkis, statement rings, gajras, and heels. A centre-parted sleek bun, shimmery eye shadow, dark pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded it all off.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore a hot pink Dior runway look to the fashion event. It features a button-down shirt and a midi-length skirt set styled with embellished kitten sandals, a matching notch-lapel overcoat, an embellished bag, a choker necklace, jhumkis, and statement rings. A centre-parted open hairdo and minimal glam picks rounded it all off.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also chose a hot pink ensemble - featuring a half-sleeve cropped top and a mini-length skirt - for Dior Fall 2023 show at the Gateway Of India. She styled the minimal outfit with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, an embellished Lady Dior mini bag, black and white Loafers, side-parted open locks, and minimal glam picks.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput chose a classic black look from Dior's runway collection to attend their Fall 2023 show at the Gateway Of India. She chose a black round-neck sleeveless dress with a slit on the side, styled with matching black shorts, black strappy sandals, a Dior clutch, a statement ring, a pearl necklace, bold red lips, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and minimal glowing skin.

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan mixed contemporary and traditional styles to attend the Dior show. She wore a classic white button-down shirt and a heavily-embellished skirt featuring sequin and Chikankari work. A matching handbag, open locks and minimal makeup completed her look.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta graced the Dior show in a black cropped Bomber jacket, a square neck top, and a ruffled asymmetric skirt styled with black heels, a white handbag, a choker necklace, star-shaped earrings, and stacked bracelets. In the end, Masaba chose a sleek bun adorned with gajra, nude lip shade, and minimal makeup for the glam picks.

Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Diana Penty

Diana Penty, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty at Dior Fall 2023 show. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty graced the Dior fashion show in a one-shoulder billowy maxi-length gown styled with matching high heels, a sleek bun, a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, bold red lips, and minimal makeup. Diana Penty posed with her in an eggplant-coloured button-down blouse, skirt, and embellished heels. Arjun Kapoor chose a sleek black suit set paired with a printed shirt, a sleek chain, glasses and a sleek ponytail.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor wore a check-printed black and white cropped sleeveless blouse and a midi-length skirt to the Dior show. She chose black loafers, a pearl necklace, matching earrings, a black Dior bag, a sleek hairdo, and minimal makeup to style the look.

Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari wore a shimmering metallic green pre-draped structured saree by Rimzim Dadu to attend the Dior show. She styled the fierce look with dangling earrings, matching rings, a bracelet, winged eyeliner, a sleek side-parted bun, and dewy makeup.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley chose a white gown featuring a plunging V neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a thigh-high slit on the front to attend the Dior Fall show. She styled it with a Dior handbag, a diamond necklace, matching earrings, strappy heels, and bold makeup picks.

