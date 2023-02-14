Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's colourful comfy clothes for airport gets love from fans: 'These two are so real...'

Today, on Valentine's Day, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli stepped out in Mumbai to go to the airport to catch their flight out of the bay. Anushka and Virat's airport fashion has always enthralled their fans for being comfy, chic and relatable, and the couple maintained the same aesthetic for today's outing. Ditching their go-to neutral tones, Virat and Anushka chose athleisure fits for their jet-set look in colourful hues. Their airport look got love from fans, and some called them 'so real' for always dressing comfortably. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai after Rishikesh holiday with Vamika, rock comfy athleisure. See pics, video)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's airport look

On Valentine's Day, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reached Mumbai airport to leave for a short getaway. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside the departure gates and shared the videos and pictures on social media. While Anushka wore a black sweatshirt and purple flared pants, Virat wore a sea-green jacket, matching tee and brown pants. Their outfits are from the PUMA X AMI collection. Keep scrolling to see their attires, find what netizens commented on, and read our download on their casual looks.

Virat and Anushka's airport look got love from their fans. One netizen wrote, "Gosh these two are so real...that's the way to travel...in comfy clothes." Another commented, "Clarity in behaviour. No expensive look, simple minimalist and attending media." One fan remarked, "Fave couple." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Regarding Anushka's airport look, the actor's black sweatshirt features cinched hem and cuffs, a hoodie on the back, a loose silhouette for a comfortable fit, full-length sleeves, front pockets, and drooping shoulders. She teamed it with purple-coloured flared jogger pants featuring drawstring closure and a high-rise waistline.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Chunky white sneakers, a black baseball cap, an orange over-the-body bag, a sleek watch, and dainty ear studs rounded off the accessories. In the end, Anushka chose open silky tresses, feathered brows, glowing blushed skin, glossy nude lip shade, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks with the airport look.

Virat complemented his wife in a sea-green jacket featuring an open front, wide collars, black and orange patchwork, and full-length sleeves. He completed the outfit with a light green comfy round-neck tee and brown corduroy cargo pants. Lastly, a baseball cap, white sneakers, nerdy glasses, and a trimmed beard rounded it off.