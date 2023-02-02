Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai after Rishikesh holiday with Vamika, rock comfy athleisure. See pics, video

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli went to Rishikesh recently to enjoy a short getaway with their daughter, Vamika Kohli. The couple visited Ashrams and spiritual sites, hiked amid the greenery and rocky terrains, meditated by the river, admired nature, spent quality time with their child, and more. On Wednesday, Anushka and Virat came to Mumbai after spending a few days in Rishikesh. The couple rocked comfy athleisure outfits for the airport look and won a thumbs-up from us. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma meditates by the river, hikes with Virat Kohli and Vamika in new pics that will brighten up your morning)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's airport look

On Wednesday, the paparazzi clicked Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. The pictures and videos showed Anushka and Virat, who returned from Rishikesh, dressed in stylish coordinated athleisure fits. The couple is known for keeping their airport sartorial choices comfy and chic. And this look ticked all the boxes in these departments. While Anushka wore a blue sweatshirt and jogger pants set, Virat complemented her in a black tee, matching pants and a jacket. Keep scrolling to read our download on their jet-set fits.

Anushka Sharma's navy blue-coloured airport outfit features a comfy sweatshirt with a round neckline, ribbed detail on the hem and cuffs, drooping shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a baggy silhouette. The Chakda 'Xpress actor wore the sweatshirt with jogger pants featuring a baggy fitting and floor-gazing hem length.

Anushka accessorised the navy blue ensemble with a black over-the-body chain bag, a printed black baseball cap, and chunky white sneakers. In the end, Anushka chose open tresses, glossy nude lips, blushed glowing skin and minimal mascara on the lashes.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli complemented his wife in a black tee featuring a button-up round neckline and matching straight-fitted pants with folded hems. He rounded it all off in a grey corduroy jacket with a ribbed design, collared neckline, full-length sleeves, patch pockets and tailored fitting. Nerdy glasses, a white baseball cap, socks, sandals, and a rugged beard completed his airport look.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl in January 2021. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy on December 2017.