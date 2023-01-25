'Coolest couple' Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relaxed airport look is the winter uniform you need. See pics, videos

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, stepped out in Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the couple, serving their fashion A-game, outside the Mumbai airport. They chose relaxed travel-ready airport outfits for catching a flight out of the bay. While Virat made a dapper appearance in a brown jacket, matching pants and a black tee, Anushka complemented her husband in an off-white jacket, denim jeans and a classic white tee. Keep reading to check out our download on their stylish jet-set ensembles. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma nails cool girl vibes in oversized shirt, knit vest and ripped jeans, internet calls her 'natural beauty')

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's airport look can be your winter uniform

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight. The paparazzi shared the couple's pictures and videos on Instagram, showcasing their choice of stylish and relaxed airport fits - which could be easily your winter uniform. Fans also loved their jet-set look and dropped praises under the paparazzi clips. One user wrote, "Coolest couple." Another commented, "I love Anushka's dressing sense and wardrobe." A fan remarked, "Anushka always dresses up so cool and chic." "These two are just too cute to handle," a fan gushed. Check out the snippets from the airport below.

Anushka Sharma's airport look comes with a comfy off-white, beige and orange jacket from Amiri featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, raised collars and a relaxed fit. She layered it with a classic round-neck white tee and off-white denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waistline, straight-leg fit, and relaxed silhouette.

Anushka accessorised the airport look with a tan bucket hat, a black over-the-body bag, tan-and-white lace-up sneakers, dainty gold earrings, statement rings, and a sleek chain. Lastly, open tresses and a no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli complemented his wife in a dark brown corduroy jacket featuring full sleeves, a collared neck, patch pockets and an open front. He teamed it with matching skinny-fit pants, a black round-neck tee, chunky white sneakers, and a baseball cap.