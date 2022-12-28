Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave for New Year vacay in comfy-chic outfits: Check out pics, video

Many Bollywood celebrities are escaping the rush of the city to enjoy their New Year holidays amid scenic views. Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of them. The couple jetted off for their year-end vacations today, and the paparazzi clicked them outside the Mumbai airport and shared the snippets on social media. Anushka and Virat chose classy outfits for catching a flight out of Mumbai. While Virat kept the vibe simple in a monochrome sweatshirt and pants, Anushka won airport fashion in a black top and wide-leg denim jeans. Check out the pictures and video inside. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin in black and white outfits, don't miss the heart and A on his sweater: Watch videos)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at the Mumbai airport

On Wednesday morning, the paparazzi clicked Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple smiled and posed for the cameras before entering the Mumbai airport to catch their flight out of Mumbai. The snippets shared by paparazzo accounts show them dressed in comfy casuals that can be a great addition to your airport fashion closets for the winter season. Anushka looked stunning in a black top and jeans set, and Virat made a dapper appearance in a sweatshirt and black pants set.

Anushka's airport look features a black-coloured top and light blue wide-leg denim pants. While the blouse comes with a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders and a bodycon silhouette, the jeans has a high-rise waistline, flared fitted, side pockets and floor-sweeping hem.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Anushka chose an over-the-body Louis Vuitton bag, chunky white sneakers, a beige beanie, rings and a faux fur coat for the accessories. Open tresses, glowing skin, no makeup and nude lip shade gave the finishing touch.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stun in comfy-chic outfits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

As for Virat, the cricketer complemented his wife in a white sweatshirt featuring a round neckline, drop shoulders, long sleeves and a baggy silhouette. He completed the look with black straight-fit lounge pants, a baseball cap, white sneakers, and nerdy glasses.